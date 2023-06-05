Oklahoma City — Leadership Oklahoma, the premier organization in the state committed to cultivating and connecting leaders to create a better Oklahoma, proudly announces the graduation of Class 35.
The graduating class of 47 members from diverse backgrounds and industries completed an intense nine-month program that exposed them to critical issues facing the state, developed their leadership skills, and fostered relationships with other leaders from across Oklahoma.
During the program, Class 35 participants traveled to different regions of the state to learn about various industries, cultures, and challenges facing Oklahomans. They met with top state leaders, industry experts, and community advocates to better understand the state’s unique challenges and opportunities.
The graduation ceremony held on April 29, 2023, featured remarks from Leadership Oklahoma Board Chair Phil Kaiser, Leadership Oklahoma Class 28 and Lifetime Member, who praised the members of Class 35 for their commitment to serving their communities and their dedication to making Oklahoma a better place for all.
“Leadership Oklahoma’s Class 35 is a testament to the strong leadership and commitment to excellence that Oklahomans embody,” said Chairman Kaiser. “I am confident that these graduates will continue to lead with integrity and inspire positive change throughout our state.”
Leadership Oklahoma’s President and CEO, Dr. Marion Paden, also congratulated Class 35 on their successful completion of the program and encouraged them to continue their leadership journey and community engagement.
“Class 35, you have shown tremendous dedication to our mission of cultivating and connecting leaders to create a better Oklahoma,” said Paden. “I have no doubt that you will continue to make a positive impact on our state and inspire others to do the same.”
Since its inception in 1986, Leadership Oklahoma has graduated over 1,500 leaders who have gone on to shape the state’s future through their leadership in business, government, and community organizations.
For more information on Leadership Oklahoma and Class 35, please visit www.leadershipoklahoma.com.
