Krebs native, John Peigare (formerly Prichard), will be running the Boston Marathon for the fourth time on April 17, 2023. But this time, it has more importance since he will be running to raise funds for The Multiple Sclerosis Society in memory of his sister, Felicia Hare, also a former Krebs resident.
John’s family owns Roseanna’s Italian Food in Krebs, where he grew up working. He graduated from McAlester High in 1984 and the University of Oklahoma in 1990. He has lived in Columbus OH since 1998.
Felicia graduated from McAlester High in 1975 and later received her Bachelor’s of Science at Northeastern State University. She worked as a social worker at McAlester DHS until she moved to Pryor. She passed away due to complications from MS in November of 2017.
If you wish to donate to John’s run and The MS Society, you may do so by visiting www.GivenGain.com and typing John Peigare in the search bar to locate his fundraising page.
