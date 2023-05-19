Cody Knight won best of show at the Meatball Nationals Car Show held May 13 during the Italian Festival with his 1967 Firebird.
The car show was sponsored by McAlester Masonic Lodge number 9 and the City of McAlester.
Updated: May 19, 2023 @ 12:03 pm
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com or on twitter at @aohanlon3.
