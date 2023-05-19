McAlester, OK (74501)

Today

Cloudy skies early then heavy thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 77F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.