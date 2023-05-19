Meatball Nationals Car Show

Cody Knight won best of show at the Meatball Nationals Car Show held May 13 during the Italian Festival with his 1967 Firebird.

 RANDY RODEN | Submitted photo

Cody Knight won best of show at the Meatball Nationals Car Show held May 13 during the Italian Festival with his 1967 Firebird.

The car show was sponsored by McAlester Masonic Lodge number 9 and the City of McAlester.

Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com or on twitter at @aohanlon3.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you