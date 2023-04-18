The Cowgirls' bats got hot as they snatched momentum early.
Kiowa hosted Clayton in Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class A district playoffs, with the Cowgirls blasting out to the 15-3 win to be named district champions.
The Cowgirls got going in the bottom of the first inning, with Reagan Dominic getting Kiowa on the board with an RBI single. Alison Wolfenbarger followed with a two-run RBI single, extending the lead further for the Cowgirls.
Kiowa kept the momentum going as Tyler Giaudrone had a hard-hit single that scored a run, followed by Maccie Bain with an RBI single of her own. Kenley Jenson next hit a ground ball that scored another run, and Sadie Rhyne blasted an RBI grounder to left.
Halle Giaudrone added on a run with an RBI triple, and Paige Igou hit a high-flying ball to center that resulted in a two-score inside-the-park home run to give Kiowa the 10-0 lead after the opening inning.
The Cowgirls added another three runs courtesy of knocks from Nicole Griffin and Halle Giaudrone in the bottom of the second inning, but Clayton responded with a three-run top of the third inning to answer.
But Kiowa stayed focused, scoring two more runs courtesy of Tyler Giaudrone and Bain to seal away the win.
The Cowgirls combined for 13 RBIs on the day, while Mollie Bain got the win in the circle.
Next up for the Cowgirls, they’ll advance to regional tournament play next week— with matchups and locations to be released Monday.
Here are reported scores for local Class A teams in district tournament play:
CLASS A
DISTRICT 3 AT KIOWA
G1: Kiowa 11, Clayton 0
G2: Kiowa 15, Clayton 3 (Kiowa advances to regional tournament)
DISTRICT 9 AT CAMERON
G1: Indianola 6, Crowder 1
G2: Crowder 6, Cameron 1
G3: Indianola 11, Crowder 3
This post will be updated as scores are reported.
