Jimmy J. Williams of Compass Capital Management, LLC has been announced as a Premier Club qualifier by his financial solutions firm, Cambridge Investment Research, Inc. (Cambridge). This honor is earned by financial professionals who have demonstrated their commitment to serving their clients while upholding an independent mindset, and adhering to Cambridge’s core values of integrity, commitment, flexibility, and kindness.
“We are honored to have Jimmy J. Williams as a member of our Premier Club,” said Jeff Vivacqua, President of Growth and Development at Cambridge. “At Cambridge, service is at the heart of our culture, and Mr. Williams has demonstrated not only his skill as a financial professional, but his commitment to serving the needs of his investing clients. We take pride in supporting Cambridge’s independent financial professionals by offering him opportunities for growth that will help him further develop his talents and hone his skills.”
Premier Club qualifiers were invited to attend the annual Premier Club conference in Colorado Springs, Colorado, from June 13-16, 2023. This event gives qualifiers a unique opportunity to network, learn from the unique viewpoints of their peers, and celebrate their achievements over the past year. Members of Cambridge’s senior leadership team were also in attendance at the multi-day event.
