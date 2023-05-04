A new event is coming to McAlester this weekend, in hopes of making it a monthly event.
It's called the Jaywalk Jamboree and it's set from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, May 5, in downtown McAlester.
Like the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival and the Grillmarks Festival, the Jaywalk Jamboree will be held along Choctaw Avenue between Fifth and Sixth Streets.
Admission is to the block party is free, with the only costs being for food purchases and purchases from venders.
The Jaywalk Jamboree will feature live music from the Country Junction Band, a local country music group. Food will be available from food trucks, with popcorn, caramel popcorn, candy and other snacks available, along with water and soft drinks.
It's the first event presented by a new group called the McAlester Event and Entertainment Team.
"Our tagline is 'MEET Me Downtown,'" said Courtney Beene, one of the organizers of the group, along with Max Blansett.
"We're excited to bring something new to McAlester," Beene said.
She said several options will be available for those attending the event.
"We'll have a couple of food trucks, some vendors and a bounce house," Beene said. It will be a family-friendly atmosphere, she added.
"It's for people to come out and explore downtown and have something to do."
Hopes are to make the Jaywalk Jamboree a permanent part of the fabric of downtown McAlester.
"We're going to start doing block parties the first Friday of each month," Beene said. They will not always be along Choctaw Avenue between Third and Fifth Streets, she said.
"It's going to change locations," said Beene. "We're going to move it around."
Plans call for a variety of entertainment to be featured as well.
"We're hoping to a have a variety of music and acts," Beene said.
Blansett said a variety of vendors is expected for the Friday night event.
"We'll have about 12 venders set up," he said.
Beene said Tori Baker and Gayla Jones-Herron are also involved with MEET, with more help appreciated.
"We're looking for more volunteers," said Beene.
Beene and the other MEET members hope the Jaywalk Jamborees are successful.
"We just want to give the community something to do," said Beene said. Blansett agreed.
"Our goal is to bring events to McAlester," he said.
