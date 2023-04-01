Today is the perfect day for a laugh.
I’ve even got a joke to tell. Are you ready?
Two alligators are sitting in a bathtub. One looks at the other and asks “Can you pass the soap?” To which the friend replies, “What do I look like, a potato chip?”
Did you laugh? Did you roll your eyes? Either response is acceptable, I assure you.
Today is April Fool’s Day, so I thought this week’s column would be a perfect time to discuss a top on the lighter side — the shenanigans that happen on the sidelines at local sports.
One of my absolute favorite parts of this job is the people I get to meet and visit with on a daily basis. And let me tell you, covering high school athletics simultaneously makes me feel super old while also keeping me young at heart.
I try to maintain a mostly low profile while a game is going on. I don’t want to disrupt any flow or distract from the task at hand. But even then, sometimes something will be heard, or I’ll catch a moment on camera that shows the lighter side of things.
Just this week, I captured a photo of a student-athlete laughing before setting out on her flight at the track meet, was asked to photograph a same-team jersey swap to commemorate a victory, and laughed at some of the clever team chants during games.
I also field a lot of questions from student-athletes. Some will chat me up during a game, asking details about my job and how it works. And I’m happy to share with them. I mean, it’s a pretty cool job.
And sometimes they tease me, or ask me about the most random, off-the-wall things. They keep me on my toes, but I like to think I keep myself pretty composed. Still, there are times when I can’t help but give in and laugh.
Some will come by just to say hello, offer me a fist bump, or even make me a casualty of the coach’s Gatorade or water bath after a big win.
But it’s these moments that help provide a little levity to every day life.
For them, I know they’re dealing with the stress of what it’s like to be a teenager, trying to decide their life paths after school, and trying to build careers in athletics. And for me, I admittedly find myself barely above water as I wade through the stresses of my own work.
But taking those opportunities to laugh, to joke, to just enjoy being a kid is so important for them. And honestly, it warms my heart to be a small part of it.
I’ve had multiple athletes, parents, and coaches thank me for the work I do and providing coverage in my time here at the McAlester News-Capital. But honestly?
The gratitude is all mine, more than you all may know. And I’m thankful that we’re all able to share a few laughs together.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.