Haywood Public School announces the 2022-23 valedictorian and salutatorian.
Jasmine Barker is the 2023 8th grade Valedictorian. She is a 14-year-old 8th grader at Haywood Public Schools and is the daughter of Carissa Barker of Haywood and Jason Barker of Oklahoma City.
She attends Frink Baptist Church in McAlester. She also attends the Apostilic Christian Church and Haywood Baptist Church. At Haywood School, she participated in the academic team, basketball, and track.
She first came to Haywood in 3rd grade in the middle of the year. Her favorite subject in school is English, and her least favorite is math. She loves writing stories, writing songs, painting, and drawing. She plans to attend McAlester High
School in the fall.
Ryan Barker is the 2022-2023 Salutatorian at Haywood Public Schools. He is the son of Carissa Barker of Haywood.
Ryan plans to attend McAlester High School in the fall. He has attended school at Haywood for the past five years. He has participated in basketball and track and is on the school’s academic team. He enjoys helping out anytime he can.
He attends Frink Baptist Church with his sister Jasmine Barker. Ryan’s favorite subject in school is math and his least favorite is vocabulary.
He plans to become a diesel mechanic when he grows up and hopes to specialize in buses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.