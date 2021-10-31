Happy Halloween from the News-Capital. Share your favorite Halloween pictures with us in a direct message on social media or by emailing editor@mcalesternews.com with names and a brief description
breaking featured
Happy Halloween from the News-Capital
- Staff report
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Dian (Kirby) Martin, 78 of McAlester died October 28, 2021 in McAlester at a local nursing center. A graveside service will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Red Oak Cemetery, Canadian officiated by Rev. J.T. Carnell. Burial will follow. Pallbearers will be, Jeremy Martin, Josh Martin, Matt Carney, D…
Freada Mae Burden, 89, of McAlester, passed away on Sept. 21, 2021. Her family would like to invite all of her friends to a memorial Celebration of Life service to be held on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Brumley-Mills Funeral Home Chapel.
Most Popular
Articles
- Oklahoma's first execution since 2015 set for Thursday
- Man convulsed, vomited in Oklahoma’s first execution since 2015
- Commissioners hire Bess as Expo Center manager
- HS SOFTBALL: Pitt 8 announces fast-pitch all-conference selections
- SMALL SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Hartshorne, Savanna secure Week 9 wins
- BREAKING: Oklahoma conducts first execution in nearly seven years
- Protestors pray outside OSP during execution
- Judge says Oklahoma can proceed with 5 lethal injections
- McGowan Foundation donates for PC-CARE Child Advocacy Center
- Oklahoma 'prepared' as death row inmates appeal executions
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.