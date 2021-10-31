McAlester Halloween display helping raise funds for children

ADRIAN O’HANLON III | Staff photoLeon and Shari Murrin hope people have fun with the expansive Halloween display at their McAlester home — and hope to raise funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Happy Halloween from the News-Capital. Share your favorite Halloween pictures with us in a direct message on social media or by emailing editor@mcalesternews.com with names and a brief description  

