ADA — Leaders from America’s electric cooperatives gathered for the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association’s (NRECA) PowerXchange meeting March 6-8 in Nashville, Tennessee.
At the opening of this landmark meeting, local student Geralyn Haney, a senior from Stuart High School, opened the meeting’s general session with a powerful invocation in front of the estimated 6,000 people in attendance, including cooperative board trustees, CEOs and staff from across the nation.
Kevin Wood, Executive Vice-President and CEO of Ada-based People’s Electric Cooperative (PEC) praised Haney’s efforts. “We are so proud of everything Geralyn has accomplished this past year. With leaders like her, we know the future of our younger generations is bright.”
Representing PEC, Haney served not only as the cooperative’s 2022 Youth Tour delegate to Washington D.C. but was also elected by her peers last June during the notable trip to serve as Oklahoma’s Youth Leadership Council (YLC) representative.
Haney’s election as the state’s YLC delegate provided her the opportunity to compete for NRECA’s National YLC Spokesperson position.
“Ultimately, Geralyn was selected as national runner-up from among 32 applicants; however, winning the runner-up spot is still a coveted role as it provided her the opportunity on March 6 to welcome the audience inside Nashville's state-of-the-art convention center, the Music City Center, and deliver the opening prayer,” explained PEC’s Youth Tour coordinator Jennifer Boeck.
“To hear Geralyn’s name and our cooperative be introduced and then witness her take the stage in front of all the lights and cameras is a moment I’ll not soon forget. Her moving prayer was the icing on the cake.”
Each year, PEC’s Youth Tour contest is open to eleventh grade students enrolled in school (or homeschool) systems located in one of the 11 counties served by PEC. For more information about PEC’s Youth Tour program or other programs available at People’s Electric Cooperative, visit PEC’s website peopleselectric.coop/community/youth-tour or contact Jennifer Boeck at (580) 332-3031.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.