WILBURTON — Jerry Hamilton, Indianola, was recently appointed to serve a seven-year term as a member of the Eastern Oklahoma State College Board of Regents.
“We are happy to have Mr. Hamilton join the Eastern Board of Regents,” said Dr. Janet Wansick, president of Eastern. “I am confident that his insights and expertise will contribute significantly to the college’s continued success as we work together to ensure our students have access to exceptional educational opportunities.”
Hamilton has served as the agricultural education instructor at Indianola Public Schools for 26 years.
He also runs a cow/calf cattle operation on his ranch, which has been in their family for nearly a century. A graduate of McAlester High School, Hamilton earned an associate degree in agricultural education from Eastern and a bachelor’s degree in agricultural education from Oklahoma State University.
He served on the Eastern Oklahoma State College Development Foundation’s Board of Directors from January 2022 to April 2023.
The membership of the Eastern Board of Regents is made up of seven people appointed by the governor with the advice and consent of the state senate.
Senator Warren Hamilton carried Gov. Kevin Stitt’s nomination of Hamilton to the Senate Education Committee for confirmation.
Hamilton replaces Teresa Jackson of Hartshorne who completed her second consecutive seven-year term this year.
Other regents include Chair Leland Walker of Red Oak, Vice Chair Latt Jeffrey of Wilburton, Secretary Larry Spradley of Howe, Brian Lott of McAlester and Cara Bland of McAlester.
