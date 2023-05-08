Ragan Rae Kirkes is the Haileyville eighth grade valedictorian.
Ragan is the daughter of Richard and Brandie Heath and Steve Kirkes of Hartshorne, granddaughter of Wayne and Glenda Stephens of Quinton, Jim and Janie Heath of Tulsa, and the late Gene and Ida Kirkes. She has attended Haileyville School since Pre-K.
She participated in the HJH Gifted and Talented Program and is a member of the Oklahoma Junior High Honor Society. She is also recognized on the Superintendent’s and Principal’s Honor Rolls. She was also selected as Student of the Year for the past 2 years.
She was involved in HJH athletic programs such as basketball, fast and slow pitch softball, track, and cross-country.
Her other extracurricular activities included FFA/4-H, Cornerstone Baptist youth group and choir, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and Guitar with Dan Herring at The Music Store.
She plans represent as valedictorian again in 4 years and pursue an undergraduate degree at NSU in health science before going to medical school at OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Issabella Cooley is a Haileyville eighth grade co-salutatorian.
Issabella is the daughter of Shane and Christina Cooley, she has attended Haileyville School since 6th grade. She has participated in the HJH Gifted and Talented Program, Academic Team, and is a member of the Oklahoma Jr High Honor Society. She has been recognized on the Superintendent’s and Principal’s
Honor Rolls. She was selected as student of the month for February.
Issabella is active in 4-H and is running for local 4-H officer team. She is involved in S.T.E.M this year and last year was a 7th Grade Honor Escort for the 2022 8th grade class. Outside of school, Issabella is a part of Troop 07499 Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma.
Issabella enjoys reading, writing, and drawing with her favorite school subject being English. She hope to be valedictorian in the next 4 years and attend the biomedical science classes at the Kiamichi Technology her junior and senior years.
Hadley Roberts is a Haileyville eighth grade co-salutatorian.
Hadley is the daughter of Rebecca Roberts and has attended Haileyville School since the 6th grade.
She participated in the HJH Gifted and Talented Program and is a member of the Academic Team. She has been recognized on the Superintendent’s and Principal’s Honor Rolls. Hadley was selected to represent Haileyville at the Eastern Oklahoma State College Curriculum contest.
Her other extracurricular activities include FFA and S.T.E.M. Hadley has a love for music and has taught herself how to play the Piano, the Electric Guitar, and the Ukulele. She has an interest in drawing, science, and math.
