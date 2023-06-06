Members of the Downtown Tax Increment Financing Committee have officially set the boundaries of a new Downtown TIF District.
Although three options were put up for consideration, committee members ended up on settling on Option #1 — similar to the first first boundaries set for consideration when talks about reviving the Downtown TIF Committee began again.
Boundaries for a new Downtown TIF District as formally adopted through a vote of the committee are
• From South Main Street extending eastward to S. Sixth Street.
• And from the back side of Carl Albert Parkway to the back side of Wyandotte Avenue.
TIF Committee members did not settle on a project or what type of TIF to pursue — which could involve ad valorem property taxes, city and/or county sales taxes or a combination of the two.
TIF Committee Chairman/McAlester Mayor John Browne said members could select any of the options they chose.
TIF Committee member Evans said he wanted to urge caution on making a decision until more data is available. He also said inflation is another factor to consider.
Voting "yes" in Favor of the new Downtown TIF boundaries were Browne, McBride, Sam Wampler, Duane Hampton, Ron Buckley, Michelle Fields, Juli Montgomery and Shelly Free.
