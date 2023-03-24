OKLAHOMA CITY — Rep. Jim Grego, R-Wilburton, today presented a citation to Oklahoma Highway Trooper Timothy Baker in the Oklahoma House of Representatives.
Baker was named the 2022 Trooper of the Year for Humanitarianism for his heroic actions in saving the life of a truck driver while working a collision.
On Sept. 14, 2022, Trooper Baker was working a collision involving three commercial vehicles on State Highway 69 south of Kiowa. A secondary collision occurred when another commercial vehicle struck a fire department tanker truck. With the assistance of one of his colleagues, Trooper Baker courageously pulled the driver from the cab of his burning semi-truck.
Baker is an investigator with the Traffic Homicide Division of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. He joined OHP in 2006 and earned the Chief’s Award in 2017 and 2018. Before becoming a patrolman, Trooper Baker worked in law enforcement and served as chief of police for Wilburton.
“We appreciate the sacrifices and risks our law enforcement officers, such as Trooper Baker, make every single day, including their countless selfless acts while performing their jobs,” Grego said. “It was an honor to get to recognize Trooper Baker in the House and thank him personally for his outstanding efforts to keep Oklahomans and those on our state highways safe.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.