OKLAHOMA CITY — Rep. Jim Grego, R-Wilburton, this week was named the 2022 Conservation Legislator of the Year by the Oklahoma Association of Conservation Districts.
In the award recognition ceremony, it was noted there are many legislators passionate about conservation with each being vital to the success of private lands and voluntary conservation in Oklahoma.
“However, there are a few legislators that go above and beyond to preserve Oklahoma’s soil and water. Representative Grego is always willing to meet with our district directors to discuss natural resource concerns and how we can best preserve the soil and water of Oklahoma. Personally, Representative Grego has implemented many conservation practices on his own cattle operation and has participated in both the Environmental Quality Incentive Program and the Conservation Stewardship Program,” awardees noted.
Grego has been a cooperator with the Latimer County Conservation District for over 34 years. He served for 23 years on the Latimer County Conservation District board, including 20 of those years as chairman. He also served as the Area V Commissioner from 2010 to 2015.
The association acknowledged that during his time in the Legislature, Grego has helped provide a provision that allows for conservation districts to purchase feral swine traps and was instrumental in providing funding for the Office of Geographic Information.
“Conservation of our Oklahoma natural resources is of the utmost importance to me and to those who I serve in the Oklahoma House of Representatives,” Grego said. “It’s an honor to receive this recognition from a group of my peers. I guarantee I will continue my efforts toward best practices of preserving Oklahoma’s soil, water and other resources.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.