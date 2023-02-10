The legislative session officially started this week, and I already got my first bill passed in committee.
House Bill 1587 would require municipalities to power off and cover stoplights that are not working and to place stop signs at all four points of an intersection to better alert drivers that a stop is required when a traffic light is inoperable.
This bill was a constituent request from a man in Poteau who was following a semi through an intersection and got blindsided by another driver. The stoplight had stopped working, and city employees thought they’d gotten it powered off, but it somehow started working again. Meanwhile, city employees had placed a barrel in the middle of the intersection with four stop signs on it. The driver following the semi only saw the green traffic light and couldn’t see the barrel, so he drove through the intersection. Local police faulted him saying the stop signs took precedence.
This bill would just ensure better safety for all drivers in a similar situation. The bill passed the Public Safety Committee 8-0. Next stop the House floor.
The governor in his State of the State Address mentioned a few things that are of particular interest to me and my constituents. These include rural health care and rural infrastructure.
The governor said since he became governor, over a billion dollars has been invested into the state’s health care system. Another $700 million is on the way to improve rural hospitals and expand primary care across Oklahoma. This is welcome relief as I work here locally to make sure we have emergency services and other care options.
The governor also called for a continued investment in roads and bridges and prioritizing highway safety, especially for our rural highways. He said that so far, the state has secured millions in federal funding to add shoulders to rural highways. As I’ve mentioned in a previous column, I’ve been working with the state Department of Transportation to ensure we get some of that funding for rural highways in our areas. People love living out here, but sometimes we must access services in other communities or a bigger city. To do this safely, we must ensure our rural roads are the best they can be, and this means adding shoulders on high-traveled routes.
As always Thank You for allowing me to serve you. I can be reached at (405) 557-7381 or by email at jim.grego@okhouse.gov.
