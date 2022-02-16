A Grady County Commissioner accused of embezzlement last year is now facing five additional charges.
According to court documents, Commissioner Michael Walker illegally recorded the conversations of county employees inside the District 1 Maintenance Building. Walker’s assistant, Neal Locke, is also facing three charges related to these accusations.
A Grady County employee told an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) agent that Walker and Locke installed a device to record the conversations of the office manager. The reporting party said the purpose of the device was to monitor what the office manager was saying in relation to an investigation against Walker.
Later, based on the reports of another employee, Walker and Locke moved the device to a different office to record the conversations of the foreman, according to court documents.
The OSBI agent executed a search warrant at the office and retrieved a camera which was disguised as a motion detector, along with a DVR and monitor.
Walker faces five felony charges including two counts of unlawful use of communication, two counts of intimidation of witness and one count of conspiracy. Locke is facing three felony charges, including two counts of unlawful use of communication and one count of conspiracy.
Walker and Locke turned themselves in and both men were released on their own recognizances.
The initial embezzlement charge in May 2021 alleged that Walker used about $30,000 in county resources by having the private road to his residence in Tuttle chipped and sealed in June 2020.
