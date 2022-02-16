Berdenia Sue Waller, 83, of Crowder, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 15, in McAlester. The family will welcome friends for visitation at Brumley-Mills Funeral Home on Sunday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Funeral services will be Monday, Feb. 21, at 10:00 a.m. at the Crowder First Baptist Church. Burial w…