McAlester, OK (74501)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.