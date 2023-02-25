SAPULPA — Top-ranked Sapulpa and top-10 McAlester scrapped early.
The Lady Buffs hung tough ealry in the game before Sapulpa and Oklahoma State signee Stailee Heard — who had 12 points and 15 rebounds — pulled away with a 67-37 win Saturday in the regional championship game.
Sapulpa (21-2) advanced to an area championship Thursday at Jenks.
McAlester (15-10) will play in the area consolation bracket against 5A East No. 5 Pryor at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Catoosa. Pryor (15-10) dropped a 47-43 loss Saturday to 5A East No. 4 Tulsa Rogers (19-5).
Both teams started Saturday scrapping for every loose ball and forcing each other into turnovers.
McAlester senior Jayda Holiman got the first point of the game on free throw before each team forced the other into a turnover on three straight possessions.
Holiman then picked off a pass and went coast to coast before making a pump fake then stepping through for a bucket in the paint and an early three-point lead.
Sapulpa came roaring back with a baseline layup, right-wing three, and then converting a steal into a layup for a 7-3 lead with about 4 minutes left in the first quarter.
The Lady Chieftains rolled to a 12-point run with a free throw, layup through contact and a mid-range jumper.
Holiman broke the run with a mid-range jumper for McAlester before Sapulpa answered with a shot from baseline.
Both teams traded free throws before Sapulpa ended the quarter on a four-point run for a 19-6 advantage.
Sapulpa opened the second period with an eight-point run before McAlester sophomore Katie Allen drilled a left-wing deep ball.
But Sapulpa answered again with three of its own and added four more points to pull further ahead.
Holiman, a University of Texas Rio Grande Valley signee, went down hard after colliding with a player on defense. She had to be carried off the floor and did not return to the game.
McAlester senior Jalen Spears knocked down two free throws before Kailynne Parker-White drilled a three to lift Sapulpa to a 7-2 run to end the half with a 41-13 lead.
Fans on both sides clamored in the first half with 10 fouls called against McAlester to nine called against Sapulpa.
Sapulpa came out of the break wit Stailee Heard putting back consecutive misses.
McAlester answered with Jada Ponce getting a bucket in the paint and Allen hitting a deep ball.
Sapulpa came back with corner three that ignited seven-point run before Allen drilled another deep ball and got a bucket in the paint for McAlester.
Riki McQuarters answered with a chip shot and then grabbing a rebound and going coast-to-coast for a layup on the way to a 56-25 lead through three quarters.
McAlester sophomore Bailey Marshall scored the first bucket of the final stanza as both teams initially traded buckets.
Marshall put back a miss through contact and later added a free throw before Parker-White answered with a corner three for Sapulpa.
Davis and Allen each knocked down two free throws, Sapulpa made one, then Ponce drilled a left-wing three for a late run.
But Adkisson got two buckets in the paint down the stretch to stop the threat.
