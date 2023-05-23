GFWC OK McAlester Fortnightly held their first Spring Banquet in four years on Tuesday, May 16th. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, for the last three years the club elected to hold virtual meetings and social distanced, holding smaller departmental meetings in person.
The Spring Banquet was held at the Puterbaugh Center’s Crystal Hall on Tuesday, which was catered by Lucy’s Two. Included guests were Ryan’s House Executive Director Jesseka Whitman (guest speaker), GFWC OK State Board President — Patty Noel Burkhead, GFWC OK State President-Elect Charlene Ridgeway, GFWC OK State Secretary Sharon Robinson, and GFWC OK State Treasurer Betty Clay. Scholarship recipients Jadyn McKelvey and ZaCaaron Williams also attended with their mothers Leigh Ann McKelvey and Michelle Williams.
The Alene Puterbaugh Scholarship was awarded to Miss Jadyn McKelvey. Jadyn is a senior at McAlester High School where she is the Thespian club president and was responsible for organizing events for the club food drive and movie nights. She is also active in volleyball and soccer and the Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma. During high school some of Jadyn’s accomplishments were Regional Champion Humorous Duet in Speech and Debate 2021-2022. She was also the recipient of the State Girl Scouts Bronze and Silver awards and was first runner up in the Miss McAlester Scholarship competition 2022 season. Additionally, Jadyn was an intern at Will Rogers Elementary School shadowing Mrs. Lewis.
Jadyn plans on attending Northeastern State University at Tahlequah, OK and plans on completing a double major in education and drama.
The Bobbye Schumacher Scholarship was awarded to Miss ZaCaaron Williams. ZaCaaron is a senior at McAlester High School, where she is the president of the Senior Class, and has been on the student council from 2020-present. Some of ZaCaaron’s awards and honors are Principals’ Honor Roll 2020-present, Gear Up Youth Leadership Conference in Washington, D.C. 2022, and Martin Luther King Outstanding Youth Award 2023. ZaCaaron has also participated as an intern at Will Rogers Elementary School.
At the banquet, children’s books and cash were donated to Ryan’s House. Jesseka Whitman spoke of the history of Ryan’s House and mentioned items needed are quilts, books, crayons, and any other items that a child in crisis might require, such as clothing. Ryan’s House Child Advocacy Center (PC-CARE) is a 501c3 agency that is committed to providing a safe, child-friendly facility where forensic interviews, medical exams & service referrals are provided to children involved in child abuse investigations.
GFWC McAlester Fortnightly celebrates their 119th Anniversary in 2023 as a Federated Club donating countless number of volunteer hours and dollars to the McAlester area and Pittsburg County. Federated in 1904, this group of women was dedicated to first creating a free public library, which they achieved.
Recently clubwomen donated their time, energy and funds to the Youth Emergency Shelter, Hope House, Shared Blessings, KIBOIS Women’s Shelter, Oklahomans for Independent Living, Good Samaritan Shelter, Easter Oklahoma Food Bank, Ryan’s House, and Pinwheels for Prevention to bring awareness of child abuse to the area.
The General Federation of Women’s Clubs is a unifying force, bringing together local women’s clubs, with members dedicated to strengthening their communities and enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service.
With nearly 80,000 members in affiliated clubs in every state and more than a dozen countries, GFWC members are community leaders who work locally to create global change by supporting the arts, preserving natural resources, advancing education, promoting healthy lifestyles, encouraging civic involvement, and working toward world peace and understanding.
