OKLAHOMA CITY — Stuart won its second-ever state championship with a win Saturday against Whitesboro.
Third-ranked Stuart jumped out to an early lead and hung on for a 5-3 win against eighth-ranked Whitesboro in the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class B Fast-Pitch Softball State Championship.
Stuart also won a fast-pitch softball state title in 1964.
This is a developing story and this post will be updated.
