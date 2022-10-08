IMG_9316.JPG

OKLAHOMA CITY — Stuart won its second-ever state championship with a win Saturday against Whitesboro.

Third-ranked Stuart jumped out to an early lead and hung on for a 5-3 win against eighth-ranked Whitesboro in the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class B Fast-Pitch Softball State Championship.

Stuart also won a fast-pitch softball state title in 1964.

This is a developing story and this post will be updated.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you