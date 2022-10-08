OKLAHOMA CITY — Chloe Akin darted toward a fly ball and dove to make a sliding catch that sealed Stuart's second fast-pitch state championship.
The senior center fielder's said she was nervous while adjusting for the catch — but it became the exclamation point for third-ranked Stuart in a 5-3 win against eighth-ranked Whitesboro in the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class B Fast-Pitch Softball State Championship.
“I dream about it all the time,” Akin said of winning the title. “It’s amazing.”
Stuart (37-5) won its second fast-pitch state championship with its first title coming 1964.
Coach Chance Chapman said he was confident his center fielder was going to make that play as soon as the ball was sent her direction.
“Chloe does a great job in center field, and she’s just a bulldog. She’s a go-getter,” he said. “When that ball was hit, I could tell that was going to be a tough play…and then all at once, you just see her make that slide and that grab.”
Chapman said it was fitting that Akin made the final catch after facing recent hardships off the field, including losing a family member.
“She told us ‘I’m focused, and I’m doing it for him,’" Chapman said. "And sure enough, it was just fitting. It was like a storybook ending right there."
Geralyn Haney got Stuart going early, leading off the game with a hard-hit single. After a sacrifice bunt from Kaylee Ford to advance Haney, Haili Igou added a line drive to center that scored Haney and put Stuart on the board first.
In the top of the second inning, Haddie Lindley put herself on the bags with a ball to center, and Akin followed by putting the ball into play. The throw to first went beyond the base, giving Lindley time to score and put Stuart up 2-0 after two innings.
Haney and Ford repeated their early game feats in the top of the third inning with back-to-back singles to keep the Stuart bats hot. Igou was walked, filling up the bags with Lady Hornets.
That's when Jadyn Dalton took her turn at the plate and blasted a line drive to the center field fence for a bases-clearing double.
But Whitesboro (18-18) soon found an offensive rhythm, scoring one in the bottom frame to make it a 5-1 Stuart lead after three innings.
Whitesboro added in another run in the bottom of the fourth inning, but fielding efforts from both teams kept the game scoreless through the next two and a half innings.
In the bottom of the seventh, Whitesboro used a sacrifice bunt to cut the lead down to two with two outs. But the next at-bat resulted in Akin's diving catch to seal the title win.
Chapman said he was proud of his team's effort to jump out early and weather the late surge by the Lady Bulldogs.
“I promise you, I have the grittiest bunch of players to walk through these gates,” he said. “I promise you.”
Dalton led the way, going 2-4 with three RBIs, followed by Igou going 1-2 with the RBI. Kira Meaders was dealing in the circle, striking out seven and only walking one in the championship win.
An emotional Chapman smiled as he soaked it all in with a championship medal hanging from his neck after 15 years as a coach.
“That’s a dream!" he said. "I mean, it’s a dream.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
