George Nigh said he supports McAlester Public Library because he knows its importance.
The former Oklahoma governor is known as an education advocate and taught in his hometown McAlester before a long political career. He said being an assistant at the McAlester High School library and seeing first-hand the benefits libraries provide led him to support an ongoing campaign for a massive renovation project at the McAlester Public Library.
“I became a supporter of the McAlester Public Library because I knew a library is important to a community,” Nigh said.
Nigh said he always wanted to get involved in government.
He organized bicycle parades for candidates running for office with 30-40 kids riding through downtown McAlester. He even answered a ninth-grade vocations class prompt about his desired career path with “become governor of Oklahoma.”
Nigh read about various presidents — his favorite being Franklin Delano Roosevelt, the 32nd president who served from 1933 until his death in 1945 — and remembers seeing FDR and President Harry Truman visit McAlester on the Rock Island Railroad station on Main Street.
“I stood right by the caboose and met both of those two presidents, just a kid there in McAlester and I met both of those presidents,” Nigh said. “I was so excited because I was so interested in politics.”
Nigh alternated teaching in McAlester and serving in the Oklahoma House of Representatives from 1951 to 1959, then won election as the state’s youngest-ever lieutenant governor and served from 1959 to 1963.
He lost a race for governor, but stepped in to serve as needed when then-Governor J. Howard Edmondson resigned from office prior to Republican Henry Bellmon taking office Jan. 14, 1963. He was elected again as lieutenant governor and served the second-longest tenure in the position from 1967 to 1979.
Nigh then ran for a second term as governor in 1982 when he became the state’s first reelected governor and the first to carry all 77 counties.
Often during his time in office, Nigh would go to Oklahoma City libraries for some research and because he enjoyed reading to relax.
Nigh also worked two years as an assistant at McAlester High School’s library during his study hall hours, where he saw first-hand how important libraries are to students and how library employees help them.
“I would help students find the subjects they were interested in, to do research on,” Nigh said.
Nigh considers himself an education advocate and supporter of public libraries.
He recently contributed to the renovation project campaign raising funds toward the planned expansion of the McAlester Public Library.
Previous efforts to obtain a new library building shifted after SEOLS conducted a 2019 survey that resulted in patrons indicating they like the existing site.
Officials consulted with Tulsa-based KKT Architects, Inc. to draw plans to increase the library’s square footage with meeting rooms, study rooms, shared workspace areas, and more in a state-of-the-art facility.
Additional meeting rooms will host from four to 120 people and a conference room that will be available after hours.
Friends of the McAlester Public Library purchased two properties on the north side of the library that will be cleared for parking expansion near a new main entrance on the building’s north side.
Inside the main entrance will be a reception area, elevators and new Learning Stairs — with stairways on either side of theater-type seating where some children’s classes and presentations can be held.
Friends of the Library donated land to the north that will become an expanded parking lot near the north entrance.
Organizers have said they hope construction starts in late fall 2023 and takes 12-16 months.
Fundraising toward the project started with a $1.5 million pledge from the Puterbaugh Foundation, followed with a matching $1.5 million donation from the Southeast Oklahoma Library System, then an additional $1.5 million pledge from the city of McAlester.
Those pledges will be paid over five years at $300,000 per year.
The Fugitt Foundation recently pledged another $1.5 million to bring the total to $6 million, while the rest of the project will be funded through donations from individual and smaller groups.
Organizers started a donation drive in November 2022 that continues for anyone looking to contribute.
Individual donors can make a pledge by contacting the McAlester Public Library at 918-426-0930.
MPL offers an entrepreneurial database with various professional courses throughout the year, cutting edge programing, and expanded services in recent years.
SEOLS recently added a 30-feet-long Bookmobile to serve even more communities with scheduled stops that can serve more than 100 per day.
The system’s website, SEOLibraries.com, provides access to downloadable music, movies, magazines, newspapers and more.
Although Nigh hasn’t lived in McAlester since he was elected as lieutenant governor in 1959, he still calls the town home and supports it.
“To this very day when people ask me what’s my hometown, I proudly say ‘McAlester, Go Buffs!,” Nigh said.
