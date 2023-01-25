Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: January 26, 2023 @ 5:52 pm
Saturday
Eva Dewes, services, 10 a.m., Bethel Baptist Church in Red Oak, burial to follow in Lutie Cemetery. Waldrop Funeral Home.
