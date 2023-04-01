Jason Kirkpatrick has appeared in hit TV shows and popular movies — and he said his love for acting began while he was growing up in McAlester.
The McAlester native said he remembered getting a rush after playing the dodo bird in a community theater production of “Alice in Wonderland” at the city’s Rotary Park when he was younger.
“I was so excited,” Kirkpatrick said. “It was silly and it was fun and people came and I was like ‘oh wow, I like this!’”
Kirkpatrick said that role got him hooked on performance art.
He rode a bicycle nearly 30 miles roundtrip from the rural community of Tannehill to the OKLA Theater in downtown McAlester to watch movies like “Back to the Future II” and “Batman.”
Kirkpatrick said he mowed yards so he could make money to fuel his passion for watching movies and dedicating to his craft.
One of the yards he would mow belonged to former Speaker of the House Carl Albert, who lived in the community of Bugtussle just north of McAlester.
Kirkpatrick said Albert paid him in $2 bills, a pocketknife, and a ride back into town with a “big convertible and he would take me to the A&W and we’d have a root beer float.”
He kept acting into high school — and his father got him special permission for a driver’s license at the age of 14 so he could drive to school from Tannehill.
“I drove a truck to school so I could be in drama,” Kirkpatrick said.
After graduating from McAlester High School, Kirkpatrick went to Eastern Oklahoma State College in Wilburton on an acting scholarship before moving on to Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant.
“All on scholarship. I never had to pay for college,” Kirkpatrick said. “But I did not understand that and I squandered it. I failed out of college.”
So he began to audition for roles across the country and soon received offers.
He worked with Cirque du Soleil — Kirkpatrick joked he “failed out of college and joined the circus” — and worked in a professional theater tour before dropping out for personal reasons.
Kirkpatrick then lived in New Orleans for years before going back to college at the University of New Orleans, where he graduated before joining another touring play.
He was attending his mother’s funeral when he got a phone call from a woman who would eventually become his agent.
The woman told Kirkpatrick he had potential and sent him an email with information about auditions for a television series.
Kirkpatrick landed a role on “K-Ville,” a crime drama about policing New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina that aired on FOX in 2007.
“That was my very first audition, and I got it,” Kirkpatrick said. “And I auditioned for probably 150 things after that and didn’t get any of them. and had I not got that first audition, I don’t think I would have even pursued anymore. But I knew it was possible.”
He continued taking acting lessons and researching for two years before he landed his next role in an independent movie in a scene with Jennifer Coolidge.
Kirkpatrick’s first role in a movie came in “Contraband” starring Mark Wahlberg. He said he threw a large viewing party for his friends when the movie came out, only to find out his scene was cut.
“My name wasn’t even in the credits,” Kirkpatrick said.
A producer of the movie also directed “2 Guns,” so Kirkpatrick took a moment during an audition for that movie to ask why his role was cut from the previous film.
He said that interaction led to the director writing a role for him in a scene with Denzel Washington.
“So I ended up going and living in New Mexico for a month to do this one little scene because I was a person, not just an audition in that room,” he said. “I do not recommend ever doing that because it could very easily go in the wrong direction.”
The one-minute scene shows Denzel Washington’s character walking in the desert wounded when two men in a dune buggy, who are “officially, unofficially” protecting the border, and asks for “papers.” The scene ends with Washington’s character pulling a gun on the two men and taking their buggy.
Kirkpatrick’s next role came in “Deepwater Horizon,” where he portrayed Aaron Dale Burkeen — a crane operator aboard the Deepwater Horizon, who was one of 11 people to die in the April 20, 2010, explosion in the Gulf of Mexico.
He said meeting Burkeen’s family for the role became emotional and the man’s mother almost fell to her knees crying.
Kirkpatrick would later accompany members of Burkeen’s family to the red carpet premier.
“His sister still calls me every once in awhile to check on me,” Kirkpatrick said.
Kirkpatrick then played a role in the Academy Award nominated movie “Mudbound” before landing a role on AMC’s “The Walking Dead.”
He didn’t watch the episode in which he appeared because it aired on his birthday and his character was killed — but he gained thousands of followers on his new Instagram account the next day.
“That’s when it kind of started for me in terms of popularity,” Kirkpatrick said.
His popularity landed him a role as Randy in the 2020 movie “The Hunt,” with Kirkpatrick even appearing in the trailer for the movie.
The movie was released nationwide on March 13, 2020 — the same day a national emergency was declared due to COVID-19.
“I went to the movie theater anyways,” Kirkpatrick said. “I was the only person in the movie theater to see the premier.”
Kirkpatrick said the movie industry still hasn’t recovered from the pandemic as COVID-19 restrictions cut into movie budgets for supporting roles and background actors.
“People like me are still suffering and, you know, we have to look positively about it,” Kirkpatrick said. “Things have picked up a little.”
Kirkpatrick’s recent work includes a leading role in the movie “Erzulie” and an appearance in AMC’s “Mayfair Witches.”
He also did a Bud Light Seltzer commercial and will be playing a character named Ian in “Half Lives.”
Kirkpatrick lives in McAlester, where he co-owns and operates the city’s first escape room, Doctor Death’s Doom Room, with Patrick Brooks and Steven Caudill, but he continues to audition and answer callbacks.
He advised aspiring actors to find acting classes, get on stage, make a movie and other ways to learn and hone the craft.
“There is a craft to acting but it’s possible,” Kirkpatrick said. “You have to have a willing spirit. You have to have an open mind, and you have to have a brave heart. and being vulnerable is what it’s about.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.