A federal jury acquitted a Krebs man Friday of two counts of murder in the 2016 death of his daughter — but found him guilty on lesser charges of manslaughter and child abuse.
Devin Sizemore, 28, of Krebs, was accused of drowning his 21-month-old daughter, Emily, in a pond near Krebs on July 15, 2016, and assaulting then-Krebs Police Officer Jack Suter during his arrest.
A federal jury on Friday acquitted Sizemore of counts of first- and second-degree murder in Indian Country and a count of assault and battery on an officer in Indian Country.
The jury found Sizemore guilty of voluntary manslaughter in Indian Country and child abuse in Indian Country.
A Pittsburg County jury originally convicted Sizemore in September 2018 of first-degree murder in Emily’s 2016 death. The conviction was overturned in 2021 after the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals applied the 2020 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma to the Choctaw Nation.
Sizemore was indicted in May 2021 in the Eastern District of Oklahoma for the crimes following the dismissals of his state charges.
Defense attorneys for Sizemore argued there was no proof on how Emily got into the water. They argued the child’s death was an accident because she could have fallen into the pond herself during the commotion of trying to get Sizemore into custody.
“He would never hurt the one person he loved in the entire world,” Sizemore’s defense attorney Lisa Peebles told the jury during opening statements Monday. “Officers focused on the wrong person. It should have been Emily.”
The defense argued officers should have immediately begun to rescue Emily from a pond near Krebs Lake Road when she was first spotted in the water instead of focusing over four minutes on getting Sizemore out of the water and into custody.
Peebles also told jurors officers did not perform proper CPR on Emily prior to medics arriving and taking the child to the McAlester Regional Health Center where she was pronounced dead.
During an interview with prosecutors, Sizemore told investigators he put his daughter in a pond to “baptize her, because of all the evil in the world” and that he held her head under the water for “maybe 30 seconds.”
Sizemore claimed to investigators that “something went wrong” but he was able to bring his daughter back to life after performing CPR on her.
“It wasn’t an accident,” U.S. Attorney Lisa Man told jurors during her opening statement. “It was murder. Emily should be turning nine this year. Instead, she didn’t even turn two.”
Man told jurors that the defense would have a “passionate argument” on why Sizemore did not kill Emily and told the jury to pay attention to the voices of the doctors and officers who tried to revive and save the child.
The U.S. attorney told jurors that this trial is not about Emily and was about holding a killer responsible.
“His actions and his actions alone caused Emily’s death,” Man said. “This trial is not about Emily. This trial is about holding her father, and killer, responsible.”
A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later date following the completion of a pre-sentence investigation.
U.S. District Judge Ronald A. White presided over the trial.
