OKLAHOMA CITY — Three Eastern Oklahoma State College (EOSC) students were recognized at the Capitol for their selection to the All-Oklahoma Academic Team and for receiving the Oklahoma Association of Community Colleges (OACC) President’s Tuition Waiver. Sen. Warren Hamilton presented the students with a citation for their honors.
“We are very blessed to have EOSC in our district as they provide countless opportunities to their students,” Hamilton said. “It is always a pleasure to welcome EOSC Mountaineers to the Capitol and honor their academic achievements.”
Marlie Farris, of Sentinel, and Emma Victery, of Chickasha, were selected to the All-Oklahoma Academic Team. To be eligible for this award, students must be nominated to the All-USA Academic Team by their college, hold a 3.5 GPA and be eligible for graduation. All-State rank is then determined by the student’s national competition score. The state award has provided recognition for community colleges since 1994 and currently promotes excellence at two-year colleges.
Jacy Browne, of Wilburton, received the OACC President’s Tuition Waiver. This $1,000 award is given to deserving high school seniors or community college students based on their academic achievement and leadership.
“I would like to congratulate these young ladies on their accomplishments. I wish them the best of luck in all their future endeavors,” Hamilton said.
EOSC Business Division Dean Brenda Strange and Trisha White, EOSC Vice President of Business affairs accompanied the award winners at the Capitol.
