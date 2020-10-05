WILBURTON — Eastern Oklahoma State College will provide a free, virtual information session for prospective students on Tuesday, Oct. 13. Eastern Live! is set to occur at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. through the Zoom videoconferencing application.
Each session will consist of a current Eastern student giving an account of their collegiate experience as a Mountaineer and include a number of presentations with opportunities to have any questions answered. Eastern representatives will provide information about various academic programs, the admission and enrollment process, paying for college, financial aid and scholarships, campus life and student housing and about concurrent enrollment opportunities for high school juniors and seniors.
Vice President of Student and External Affairs Trish McBeath encouraged all prospective students, whether they’re in high school or working adults exploring new career options, to join one of the virtual information sessions.
"COVID-19 has changed so much of how we all normally operate, but we want prospective students to know that Eastern is still here to serve them," said McBeath, "This is an excellent opportunity for students and their families to get the information they need from the comfort and safety of their own home or school. We're excited to showcase our programs, services, staff and students that make Eastern such a special place to pursue a college degree."
Visit eosc.edu/EasternLive for more information and a link to the Zoom videoconference, or call 918-465-1767 or 918-302-3637 to speak to a representative. Zoom videoconferencing is easy to use and only requires a computer, tablet or smartphone with access to the internet. Participation does not require a webcam. Visit support.zoom.us/home for additional technical support and information.
