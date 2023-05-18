Eastern Oklahoma State College named Outstanding Graduates for each of the college divisions during Commencement Ceremonies in Wilburton on May 5.
The 2023 Outstanding Graduates include Emma Victery of Chickasha, OK, Agriculture Division; Ryley Labor of Wilburton, OK, Behavioral and Social Science Division; Tate Wilkins of Duncan, OK, Business Division; Erin Tattersall of Leicester, England, Language, Humanities and Education Division; Courtney Cozad of McAlester, OK, Nursing Division; Jenny Carter of Ada, OK and Mitchell Garcia of McAlester, OK, Respiratory Therapy Division; and Makayla Doane of Wilburton, OK, Science and Mathematics Division.
Dean Larriann Chambers recognized Emma Victery of Chickasha, OK as Eastern Oklahoma State College’s 2023 Outstanding Graduate for the Agriculture Division. Victery graduated in the top 10 percent of her class with an associate degree in animal science/pre-veterinary medicine, an associate degree in agricultural communications, and a certificate in ranch operations – stocker management. A presidential scholar, Victery maintained a 4.0 grade point average and was named to the President’s Honor Roll each of her semesters at Eastern. She was involved in several student organizations, serving as the Eastern Student Government Association vice president, the Aggie Club reporter, the vice president of leadership for the Phi Theta Kappa honor society. She is also a member of the Meats Judging Team, Agribusiness Management Team and an Ag Ambassador. Victery was recently named as a member of the 2023 Oklahoma All-State Academic Team. She has been selected to intern this summer with the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry. She plans to continue her education at the Oklahoma State University where she will major in animal science and pre-veterinary medicine with hopes of attending veterinary school and eventually owning her own practice.
Dean Dr. Carter Mattson recognized Ryley Labor of Wilburton, OK as Eastern Oklahoma State College’s 2023 Outstanding Graduate for the Behavioral and Social Science Division. Labor graduated with an associate degree in psychology/sociology. She was the recipient of the EOSC Alumni Association Scholarship, the Dr. William W and Harriet A Brewer Scholarship, and the JN and Helen Baker Foundation Scholarship. During her time at Eastern, Labor served as a member of the Eastern Expressions and the Arts and Humanities Club. She began singing in music competitions at the age of four and was an early member of the Latimer County Arts Council and participated in many of the organization’s theater productions. Labor plans to continue her education at Southeastern Oklahoma State University where she will pursue a bachelor’s degree in psychology with a minor in English literature. Her future plans include working toward a master’s and doctoral degree to become a psychologist specializing in mental health treatment.
Dean Brenda Strange recognized Tate Wilkins of Duncan, OK as Eastern Oklahoma State College’s 2023 Outstanding Graduate for the Business Division. Wilkins graduated in the top 10 percent of his class with an associate degree in business administration. He earned a 3.9 overall grade point average and was named twice to the President’s Honor Roll and once to the Dean’s Honor Roll. He was a member of the Phi Theta Kappa honor society, the Business Club, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and the Baptist Collegiate Ministry. He also played outfield for the Mountaineer baseball team. Wilkins plans to continue his education this fall to pursue a bachelor’s degree in business management.
Division Dean Kristen Turner recognized Erin Tattersall of Leicester, England as Eastern Oklahoma State College’s 2023 Outstanding Graduate for the Language, Humanities and Education Division. She graduated with an associate degree in mass communication. During her time at Eastern, Tattersall played for the Mountaineer women’s soccer team and was named Second Team All-Region this year. She was named to the President’s and Dean’s Honor Rolls, acted as the first-ever president of the new Arts and Humanities Club, and served on the United Ministries Leadership Team. She served as a work study for the Mass Communication Department and also provided live commentary during several men’s soccer matches on Mountaineer TV. Tattersall has been accepted into Loughborough University and plans to work toward a career in international public relations.
Instructor Heather Spiegel recognized Courtney Cozad of McAlester as Eastern Oklahoma State College’s 2023 Outstanding Graduate for the Nursing Division. Cozad graduated with an associate degree in nursing. Her instructors described Cozad has a professional, servant-leader who is self-motivated and relates well with her patients. They also described her as a strong student who is able to think critically and take what she learned in the classroom and put it into practice at the beside of her patients. Cozad was described as helpful to her fellow classmates and other nurses.
Director Dr. Peggy Spears recognized Jenny Carter of Ada, OK and Mitchell Garcia of McAlester, OK as Eastern Oklahoma State College’s 2023 Outstanding Graduates for the Respiratory Therapy Division. Both are graduating with an associate of applied science degree in respiratory therapy. Carter graduated in the top 10 percent of her class and maintained a 3.9 overall grade point average. She was a member of the Phi Theta Kappa honor society and the Respiratory Therapy Alumni Group. She is a therapist at Mercy Hospital in Ada, OK. Garcia also graduated in the top 10 percent of his class with a 3.8 overall grade point average. He has served as a member of the EOSC Respiratory Therapy Advisory Committee and as a Normal Regional Medical Center Student Respiratory Therapy employee. He plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in respiratory therapy.
Division Dean Dr. Andrea Green recognized Makayla Doane of Wilburton, OK as Eastern Oklahoma State College’s 2023 Outstanding Graduate for the Science and Mathematics Division. Doane graduated in the top 10 percent of her class with an associate degree in life science. She maintained a 4.0 grade point average and was named to the President’s Honor Roll each of her semesters at Eastern. During her time at Eastern, Doane has served as a member of the Phi Theta Kappa honor society and was a member of the Math and Science Club. She also served as a work study in the Chemistry Department. Doane plans to attend the University of Oklahoma to pursue a bachelor’s degree in biology and pursue a career as a dentist.
