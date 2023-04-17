Eastern President Dr. Janet Wansick, far left, gathers with honorees at the 2023 Sapphire Ball. Honorees include, from left, Kelbie Kennedy, Distinguished Alumnus Award; Larriann Livingston, President’s Excellence in Teaching Award; Kelly Bogard, J.C. Hunt Award for Staff Excellence; Michele Campbell Hockersmith of the Oklahoma Small Business Development Center, President’s Community Spirit Award; and Jack Austin, Jr., Distinguished Alumnus Award.