WILBURTON — Eastern Oklahoma State College has announced plans for two Commencement Ceremonies and a Nursing Pinning Ceremony for Friday, May 5 at the C.C. Dunlap Field House in Wilburton.
The Eastern Nursing Department will host its 50th Nursing Pinning Ceremony at 2 p.m. To celebrate this milestone event, all nursing alumni are invited to the ceremony, as well as a preceding open house and reception. The open house will begin at 11:30 a.m. in Gunning Hall, followed by a reception in the E.E. Tourtellotte Student Center Ballroom at noon.
The reception will feature several speakers including Brian Whitfield, McCurtain Memorial Hospital CEO; Julie Powell, RN, MSN, McAlester Regional Health Center Chief Nursing Officer; and Teresa Jackson, Choctaw Nation Senior Executive Officer for Tribal Services.
A group photo of all alumni in attendance will be taken after the reception. To RSVP for the event, call the Nursing Department at 918-465-1794.
The Commencement Ceremonies will be divided by academic division. A 5 p.m. ceremony will include graduates of the Behavioral and Social Sciences Division, Business Division, Health Sciences Division (Nursing and Respiratory Therapy) and Science and Mathematics Division. A 7 p.m. ceremony will follow for graduates of the Agriculture Division, and the Language, Humanities and Education Division.
No tickets are required for the events. A livestream of all three ceremonies will be broadcast on Mountaineer TV. Visit radio.eosc.edu/watch to view the free broadcast.
