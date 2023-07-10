Members of Emerging Leaders of Southeast Oklahoma (ELSO) Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) won top honors at the 2023 National Leadership Conference (NLC).
Duke Davis, Preslee Helgeson, and Milo Skimbo attended the conference with Chapter Adviser Linda Morgan and chaperones Lindy Basden and Brittany McKenna. All three members competed in presentation events—Davis & Skimbo in Elevator Speech and Helgeson in FBLA Mission & Pledge. They attended workshops including FBLA Members, It’s Your Time to Lead4Change!; Introducing FBLA Connect—Your Gateway to Success; Madlibs: Fill In Your Public Speaking Story; Power Up Your Middle School FBLA Chapter; Own Your Financial Future; Building Trust to W.I.N. at Self Branding; Look What Business Made Me Do; National Officer Roundtables for Middle School Members; Visual Aids and Presentation Skills: Enhancing Your Pitch; and Middle School Leadership Lab. Helgeson also participated in Middle School Open testing events. Students were extremely involved in trading pins. They interacted with students from across the country to collect state pins.
“I am so proud of Preslee, Duke, and Milo,” said Morgan. “I loved watching them expand their knowledge base and meet so many people. They networked with the FBLA President & CEO, other advisers, and members. They represented our area and state well. I appreciated Lindy and Brittany for attending. We had a great delegation!”
At the Opening Session, Morgan and Skimbo represented Oklahoma in the Parade of States and Territories. Skimbo was recognized with the National FBLA Young Leader Award. The award recognizes members with extraordinary commitment to leadership and community service. Morgan was honored as Oklahoma FBLA’s Outstanding Local Chapter Adviser in recognition of her involvement with FBLA and contributions to the local chapter and state level of FBLA. The chapter received 2nd Place in the FBLA Middle School Merit Award. The Merit Award is a membership engagement-focused challenge that chapters may complete for national recognition. The chapter received a plaque and banner.
ELSO members were also recognized for achieving the LEAD EXPLORE Award. Members were introduced to the foundations of FBLA and learned how to best take advantage of the opportunities available to members through three courses: Welcome to FBLA Middle School; Making the Most of Your Experience; and Introduction to Leadership. Chapter members completing the 30 components were Everett Taylor, Milo Skimbo, Preslee Helgeson, Brileigh Hulsey, and Duke Davis.
During the Awards of Excellence Ceremony, Skimbo received 1st Place in the FBLA Middle School Elevator Speech competition. He received a medallion and a national champion banner.
“Our student members did an exceptional job in wowing the judges with their keen understanding of areas,” FBLA President & CEO Alexander T. Graham said. “They headed home with a renewed sense of accomplishment, a robust network of peers from across the country, and connections to colleges and employers as they explore future career opportunities.”
Special thanks to the following businesses, family, and friends who supported the students and adults:
Alford Metals Inc, Ginna Alford, Arkansas-Oklahoma Railroad, Linda Barnes, Gilbert Bills, Booth Environmental Sales & Service, Melinda Brinlee, Eric Brown/Edward Jones, Vic Bullard, The Community State Bank, David & Patricia Donoley, Donna Dougherty, Express Bookkeeping, factor 110 LLC, Farmacy LLC, First National Bank Trust & Co, Franklin Electric, Philip & Mindia Hawthrone, Hill’s Tax Service, Joe Mack McAlester Realty, Jones Harkins Funeral Home, Pam & Dan Hulsey, Latimer County News-Tribune, Latimer State Bank, Lil Marv’s Quick Lube, Bryce Livingston, Nathan Lucas, Jill Mabry, Rick Manley, Kevin Merrit, Miller’s Garage, Tim Miser, Hayley Myers, Meg Nicholson, No 3 Animal Health LLC, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Leslie Robertson, Sam Wampler Freedom Ford, Cindy Shero, Stitch-N-Stuff, Jonathan & Tawnee Taylor, Talbot Flowers Too, LLC, Tucker Downing Agency, Stephanie Weston, Wilburton Building Center, Wilburton Chiropractic, Wilburton Family Medical, Wilburton Lion’s Club, and Wooldridge Oil Co.
Also contributing were Jane Anderson, Kathie Boozer, Mike & Christy Bryan, Teresa Burdick, Michelle Cardell, Daycie Etchinson, Bill & Anna Vee Hill, Connie Lindell, Lance & Jamie Mathis, Leah McLaughlin, Layne Morgan, Oklahoma FBLA, Billye Putnam, Kyle Rust, Victoria Sanchez, Jacob Sitton, Amanda Stanford, Ryan & Carrie Underwood, and Bill Walker.
ELSO FBLA also appreciates the Wilburton VFW & VFW Auxiliary Post #3649 who hosted two nights of a 50/50 drawing; Joe Coy & Roy’s Cardinal Food Store for letting the chapter set up for a bake sale; and Red Oak Masonic Lodge #66 for sponsoring a spaghetti dinner.
Future Business Leaders of America, Inc. is a nonprofit 501©(3) education association with active middle school, high school, and college chapters worldwide. FBLA inspires and prepares students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences. FBLA is the nation’s largest Career and Technical Student Organization focused solely on business. The event, held in Atlanta, Georgia, June 27–30, attracted more 14,000 middle school and high school students and educators from across the country.
More than 8,700 high school members from nearly 1,600 high schools and more than 850 middle school members from more than 250 middle schools competed for cash prizes in more than 100 competitive events over four days. Students also engaged in learning workshops, met with representatives from more than 60 colleges, universities, and employers, and heard from Jordan Davis, an educational speaker and FBLA alumnus, during the opening session.
