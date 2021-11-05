Eat more cake at Heavenly Delights Bakery

April Dungan smiles from a table in her McAlester bakery when asked about how she decides which desserts to make each day.
“It just comes to me,” Dungan said with a laugh.
The owner of Heavenly Delights in McAlester said her favorite items to prepare are breakfast and sandwiches, but customers rave about the breakfast and lunch menus.
Dungan said the restaurant does not feature a daily special like most other restaurants in the area with the only thing that regularly changes being the soup.
“Everything’s special,” Dungan said while releasing another smile and laugh.
Dungan said she opened the restaurant back in September 2003 with her mother, Connie Parker, because she and her mother “just like to cook.”
She said business really began to take off after the restaurant moved to its current location on the corner of South Third Street and East Wyandotte Avenue.
“We’ve been busy ever since,” Dungan said.
Heavenly Delights and Dungan will be featured by the McAlester News-Capital in the latest episode of “mmm…That’s Tasty” — a video series that spotlights restaurants in southeast Oklahoma.
The video will premier Sunday on the paper’s website at www.mcalesternews.com and on the McAlester News-Capital’s YouTube channel.
The “mmm…That’s Tasty” podcast is also available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Spreaker — and anyone can listen, subscribe, and follow for free.
Restaurants and other food and drink establishments can be nominated to be featured on “mmm…That’s Tasty” by emailing editor@mcalesternews.com.
Dungan said the most popular dessert items are French vanilla cupcakes, Mississippi mudd brownies, and cinnamon rolls.
The most popular sandwich is a sandwich that she just came up with one day along with her other lunch items, the jalapeño trio.
The sandwich consists of roast beef, turkey, ham, two slices of pepper jack cheese and sauce on jalapeño cheese bread.
With being open for almost two decades, Dungan said she has garnered a number of regulars that frequent her business.
“I have people that walk through the door and I know what to start cooking,” Dungan said. “They don’t have to order. I just know.”
A number of desserts made by Heavenly Delights is also made available at Captain John’s in McAlester.
Dungan said she began to make the desserts for Captain John’s after the owner, Michael Evans, approached her to make desserts for the restaurant.
“I make quite a few cakes and pies for him,” Dungan said. “It’s going pretty good.”
“Heavenly Delights does all of our desserts,” Evans said in a previous episode of “mmm…That’s Tasty.” “They’ve been awesome to work with. We’re look forward to continuing that relationship and bringing on new desserts all the time.”
Heavenly Delights has been voted the number one bakery in the McAlester News-Capital’s Reader’s Choice Awards for 19 years straight.
“Our desserts are great,” Dungan said.
Heavenly Delights is located at 225 South Third Street in McAlester and is open Tuesday through Friday from 6 a.m. through 3 p.m. with breakfast served through 11 a.m. Orders can be placed by calling 918-420-CAKE with any special orders for desserts needing at least 48 hours in advance.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com