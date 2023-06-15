WILBURTON — Eastern Oklahoma State College is launching an LPN to RN hybrid online degree option, providing a flexible pathway for licensed practical nurses (LPNs) and paramedics to advance their careers and become registered nurses (RNs).
Nursing Director Gina Bullock said this program aims to meet the growing demand for highly skilled healthcare professionals in the region and enhance educational opportunities for aspiring nursing professionals.
“With the launch of this program, Eastern continues its commitment to excellence in nursing education and empowers LPNs with the knowledge, skills, and credentials required to assume higher levels of responsibility and leadership in the healthcare field,” Bullock said. “We are excited to provide students the flexibility to pursue their education while continuing to work and fulfill their personal obligations.”
All coursework in the program will be completed online with minimal testing and skills labs requirements done at either the Wilburton, McAlester or Idabel campuses. Hands-on clinical practice experience will be required at partner hospitals and medical facilities in the area.
Bullock said Eastern’s LPN to RN program offers a smooth transition for LPNs and paramedics by recognizing their prior nursing education and experience. This allows professionals with at least 800 documented hours of work experience to build upon their existing knowledge and skills, facilitating a more efficient and accelerated path to earning an RN degree.
“This program reflects our commitment to providing accessible and high-quality nursing education that meets the needs of our students and the healthcare industry,” Bullock said. “By offering this online pathway, we aim to empower LPNs and paramedics to advance their careers and make a positive impact on patient care in our communities.”
Applications for the LPN to RN hybrid online degree program will be open Sept. 1, 2023. Courses will begin Jan. 16, 2024. Prospective students are encouraged to visit Eastern’s website at eosc.edu/nursing to learn more about the program requirements, curriculum and admissions process.
