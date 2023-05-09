WILBURTON — Eastern Oklahoma State College will host its third Native Americans Who Code summer camp June 5-8, 2023.
Students from local schools will participate in a four-day camp designed to spark interest in coding, computer science, engineering, drones and robotics. James Grimsley, with Choctaw Nation’s Drone Technology program, will bring drones and campers will be able to assist with drone missions. The camp is for incoming 8th-12th grade students and will meet from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. Lunch will be provided. There is no cost to attend and space is limited. Register online by May 31, 2023, at eosc.edu/codecamp.
The Native Americans Who Code summer camp will be designed and led by Eastern faculty members Brenda Strange and Kellye Semeski with assistance by Laura Myers. The camp is funded by Eastern’s $1.5 million NASNTI grant and is modeled on the Girls Who Code program.
Eastern plans to host a Native Americans Who Code camp each summer through 2025 and will feature topics such as advanced coding, robotics, games and app development.
