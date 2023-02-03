WILBURTON — Eastern Oklahoma State College and the EOSC Cultural Lab will host storyteller Wallace Charles Moore, Sr. on Tuesday, Feb. 7 in honor of Black History Month.
Moore will present “Lawmen & Outlaws” at 10 a.m. and “Buffalo Soldiers” at 4 p.m. in the Johnnie Wray Theatre in Pratt Hall. The event is free and open to the public.
Moore is an author, storyteller and cofounder of Barkingwater Production. This 501©3 organization is dedicated to the preservation of western history emphasizing on the contributions made by African Americans.
He is known as America’s only Black Cowboy Poet and has been published in several books. He has also authored two books of his own, “Ebony Shadows of the Trail” and” Ebony Horse Soldiers.”
Moore has been on the cover of the magazine, “580” and has appeared on the PBS special, “Cooking Across America” with Lidia Bastianick. He makes various appearances at schools, festivals, churches and banquets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.