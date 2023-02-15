WILBURTON — Oklahoma high school sophomores and juniors will have the opportunity to improve their skills and connections at a new leadership conference hosted by Eastern Oklahoma State Community College this spring.
The Summit is a one-day leadership conference designed to inspire and encourage future leaders with a jam-packed day of workshops and network opportunities. The event is scheduled for Wednesday, May 3 at the Wilburton campus.
Trish McBeath, vice president for Student and External Affairs, said the leadership conference is a great opportunity for students to spend time on a college campus, connect with peers and improve their skills before high school graduation.
“The Summit is going to be a fun and engaging day full of workshops with hands-on activities and the opportunity for students to work together on building their leadership skills,” McBeath said.
“We have a diverse group of community leaders scheduled to lead workshops focused on building your personal brand to stand out from the crowd, communicating with confidence, the importance and benefits of volunteer service, and how to set yourself up for success past high school,” said McBeath. We’re excited to welcome students to campus for this experience.”
The Summit is free and open to any Oklahoma high school sophomore or junior.
Registration is required and the deadline to apply is April 15.
Parents, guardians and high school counselors can also nominate students for the leadership conference.
A detailed agenda and more information can be found at eosc.edu/thesummit.
