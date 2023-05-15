For the past 55 years, Eastern Oklahoma State College has honored the legacy of a former two-sport athlete and Marine lieutenant who died in combat while on patrol in Vietnam, the late Larry Stone of Jay, Okla.
Stone played football and baseball at Eastern in the early 1960s and was known for his selfless attitude and commitment to his team. It is this lasting impression that prompted a group of his former college teammates and classmates to honor his legacy by presenting the annual Larry Stone Award to one male and one female student-athlete who exemplifies the same characteristics. A memorial scholarship is also awarded to two student-athletes who will return to Eastern for their sophomore years.
Eastern sophomores McKinley Feazle and James “Cam” Talburt were selected for the 2023 Larry Stone Award on the basis of their overall contributions to the spirit of athletics and their demonstration of teamwork, determination, unselfishness and citizenship. Makenzie Martin and Preston Watkins each received the Larry Stone Memorial Scholarship.
Feazle is a softball player from Ada, Okla. She graduated with a degree in life science and carried a 4.0 GPA during her time at Eastern. She was a vital contributor to the Mountaineer softball team on the field and served as team captain. Feazle was also named to the NJCAA Region 2 All-Region Honorable Mention Team.
“McKinley has been the ideal representation of Larry Stone’s biggest characteristic of unselfishness,” said Head Softball Coach Kendra Whisenhunt. “She has gone above and beyond as a leader and captain on this team and gives all of herself to the program and her teammates.”
Talburt is a baseball player from Broken Arrow, Okla. He graduated with a degree in enterprise development and earned a 4.0 GPA. Talburt served as a team captain and was an important contributor in the Mountaineer lineup. Talburt was also named to the NJCAA Region 2 All-Region Honorable Mention Team.
“Cam exhibits all of the characteristics I believe this award exemplifies,” said Head Baseball Coach Brock Moss. “He is a team captain, reliable, honest and is, without a doubt, one of the hardest working players on this team both on and off the baseball field. Cam embodies everything an adult should be in my opinion and is a very special young man.”
Martin is a softball player from Alma, Ark. She is majoring in health, physical education and recreation and earned a 4.0 GPA through her first year at Eastern. Martin was also named to the NJCAA Region 2 All-Region First Team.
“Makenzie is a highly-determined student-athlete and it shows both on the field and in the classroom,” Whisenhunt said. “She is very passionate about the game and contributes to the spirit of athletics that Larry Stone embodied during his lifetime.”
Watkins is a baseball player from Deer Park, Texas. He is majoring in general studies and earned a 4.0 GPA through his first year at Eastern. Watkins was also named to the NJCAA Region 2 All-Region Honorable Mention Team.
“Preston has reliability in all manners of our program,” Moss said. “He is on his way to being a team captain next fall and has taken care of business both in the classroom and on the field. He is a fantastic teammate, is one of the first to always help other teammates and generally do anything the program needs. Preston is well on his way to be successful at many endeavors he will encounter in his adulthood.”
