WILBURTON — The Eastern Oklahoma State College soils judging team won the North American Colleges and Teachers of Agriculture national championship last week in Modesto, California. The victory marks the first national championship for the program since 2015.
“I am beyond proud of each and every one of these students,” said Larriann Livingston, Eastern soils judging coach and dean of the agriculture division. “They have worked hard all year and I was ecstatic to see it pay off for them.”
The entire team was made up of Oklahomans. The marking team members were Trent Fronterhouse of Allen, Trenton Barnes of Byng, Tuff Trotter of Vian and Justin Reel of Moore.
Other soils judging team members were Deagan Tomlins of Moore, Braden Boston of Adair, Maggie Cato of Savanna and Julia Coats of Konowa.
Each team member earned Top 15 individual placings with Fronterhouse earning 2nd, Barnes earning 3rd, Trotter earning 4th, Reel earning 6th, Boston earning 8th, Cato earning 9th, Tomlins earning 13th and Coats earning 15th.
Fifteen teams and a total of 83 contestants competed at the NACTA judging contest.
