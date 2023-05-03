WILBURTON — Eastern Oklahoma State College is recognizing 66 high school seniors from 23 area schools who are graduating with at least 15 college credit hours.

Enrollment Management Director Anne Brooks said students will be provided a royal blue honor cord that may be worn during their high school graduation ceremonies for taking the initiative to complete college-level coursework while still in high school

“We are extremely proud to honor the hard work and dedication of these high school seniors who committed to getting a head start on their college degree,” Brooks said. “By completing college credits in high school, students may be able to finish college earlier, saving time and money. Concurrent enrollment can also boost students’ confidence in their ability to attend college and they also benefit from earning dual credit at both the high school and college level. It’s a win-win for students and their families.”

ELEVATE, Eastern’s concurrent enrollment program, is available to high school juniors and seniors. Qualified high school seniors are eligible to take up to 18 credit hours tuition free, while juniors receive tuition waivers for their first nine credit hours. Students who earn at least 15 credit hours by their high school graduation receive the Eastern honor cord to wear at their graduation ceremonies.

To learn more about Eastern’s ELEVATE program, visit eosc.edu/elevate or call 918-465-2361.

Students earning the 2023 ELEVATE honor cords include:

Caselyn Cantrell, Broken Bow Public Schools

Madison Hamlin, Broken Bow Public Schools

Addison Leonard, Broken Bow Public Schools

Alicea Noah, Broken Bow Public Schools

Alexandria O’rear, Broken Bow Public Schools

Caleigh Patrick, Broken Bow Public Schools

Cayden Sargent, Broken Bow Public Schools

Jose Serrano, Broken Bow Public Schools

Addison Skelton, Broken Bow Public Schools

Abby Crabtree, Canadian Public Schools

Jenna Whitehead, Clayton Public Schools

Abi Looney, Coalgate Public Schools

Peter Nguyen, Coalgate Public Schools

Alyssa West, Coalgate Public Schools

Cooper Allison, Crowder Public Schools

Royce Florenzano, Crowder Public Schools

Jessica Jacobs, Crowder Public Schools

Abbie Lott, Crowder Public Schools

Talon Miller, Crowder Public Schools

Denise Quezada, Crowder Public Schools

Brenner Lloyd, EPIC Charter Schools

Derrell Cox, Eufaula Public Schools

Andrew Worley, Eufaula Public Schools

Alisa Baker, Hartshorne Public Schools

Hannah Cervantes, Hartshorne Public Schools

Jessah Horstman, Hartshorne Public Schools

Katie Richmond, Hartshorne Public Schools

Jaxxon Rizor, Hartshorne Public Schools

Kayla Bacon, Haworth Public Schools

Caden Coursey, Idabel Public Schools

Ryder Edwards, Kinta Public Schools

Madilynn Kennedy, Lakewood Christian Academy

Abigail Brown, McAlester Public Schools

Swintayla Conn, McAlester Public Schools

Jake Forehand, McAlester Public Schools

Ashley Garcia, McAlester Public Schools

Ethan Gillespie, McAlester Public Schools

Maddison Griffin, McAlester Public Schools

Eva Hanes, McAlester Public Schools

Logan Harden, McAlester Public Schools

Sabrina Lane, McAlester Public Schools

Hailey Meeks, McAlester Public Schools

Jhovany Mercado, McAlester Public Schools

Emily Meshaya, McAlester Public Schools

James Ross, McAlester Public Schools

Katlynn Blaylock, McCurtain Public Schools

Jillian Nored, Moyers Public Schools

Joshua Nix, Pittsburg Public Schools

Claire Lowrimore, Quinton Public Schools

Cailin Jamison, Rattan Public Schools

Brooke Seawright, Savanna Public Schools

Abigayle Shropshire, Savanna Public Schools

Emily Gibson, Stigler Public Schools

Jessica Mitchell, Wilburton Public Schools

Katelynn Stodola, Wilburton Public Schools

Camber Westbrook, Wright City Public Schools

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you