WILBURTON — Eastern Oklahoma State College is recognizing 66 high school seniors from 23 area schools who are graduating with at least 15 college credit hours.
Enrollment Management Director Anne Brooks said students will be provided a royal blue honor cord that may be worn during their high school graduation ceremonies for taking the initiative to complete college-level coursework while still in high school
“We are extremely proud to honor the hard work and dedication of these high school seniors who committed to getting a head start on their college degree,” Brooks said. “By completing college credits in high school, students may be able to finish college earlier, saving time and money. Concurrent enrollment can also boost students’ confidence in their ability to attend college and they also benefit from earning dual credit at both the high school and college level. It’s a win-win for students and their families.”
ELEVATE, Eastern’s concurrent enrollment program, is available to high school juniors and seniors. Qualified high school seniors are eligible to take up to 18 credit hours tuition free, while juniors receive tuition waivers for their first nine credit hours. Students who earn at least 15 credit hours by their high school graduation receive the Eastern honor cord to wear at their graduation ceremonies.
To learn more about Eastern’s ELEVATE program, visit eosc.edu/elevate or call 918-465-2361.
Students earning the 2023 ELEVATE honor cords include:
Caselyn Cantrell, Broken Bow Public Schools
Madison Hamlin, Broken Bow Public Schools
Addison Leonard, Broken Bow Public Schools
Alicea Noah, Broken Bow Public Schools
Alexandria O’rear, Broken Bow Public Schools
Caleigh Patrick, Broken Bow Public Schools
Cayden Sargent, Broken Bow Public Schools
Jose Serrano, Broken Bow Public Schools
Addison Skelton, Broken Bow Public Schools
Abby Crabtree, Canadian Public Schools
Jenna Whitehead, Clayton Public Schools
Abi Looney, Coalgate Public Schools
Peter Nguyen, Coalgate Public Schools
Alyssa West, Coalgate Public Schools
Cooper Allison, Crowder Public Schools
Royce Florenzano, Crowder Public Schools
Jessica Jacobs, Crowder Public Schools
Abbie Lott, Crowder Public Schools
Talon Miller, Crowder Public Schools
Denise Quezada, Crowder Public Schools
Brenner Lloyd, EPIC Charter Schools
Derrell Cox, Eufaula Public Schools
Andrew Worley, Eufaula Public Schools
Alisa Baker, Hartshorne Public Schools
Hannah Cervantes, Hartshorne Public Schools
Jessah Horstman, Hartshorne Public Schools
Katie Richmond, Hartshorne Public Schools
Jaxxon Rizor, Hartshorne Public Schools
Kayla Bacon, Haworth Public Schools
Caden Coursey, Idabel Public Schools
Ryder Edwards, Kinta Public Schools
Madilynn Kennedy, Lakewood Christian Academy
Abigail Brown, McAlester Public Schools
Swintayla Conn, McAlester Public Schools
Jake Forehand, McAlester Public Schools
Ashley Garcia, McAlester Public Schools
Ethan Gillespie, McAlester Public Schools
Maddison Griffin, McAlester Public Schools
Eva Hanes, McAlester Public Schools
Logan Harden, McAlester Public Schools
Sabrina Lane, McAlester Public Schools
Hailey Meeks, McAlester Public Schools
Jhovany Mercado, McAlester Public Schools
Emily Meshaya, McAlester Public Schools
James Ross, McAlester Public Schools
Katlynn Blaylock, McCurtain Public Schools
Jillian Nored, Moyers Public Schools
Joshua Nix, Pittsburg Public Schools
Claire Lowrimore, Quinton Public Schools
Cailin Jamison, Rattan Public Schools
Brooke Seawright, Savanna Public Schools
Abigayle Shropshire, Savanna Public Schools
Emily Gibson, Stigler Public Schools
Jessica Mitchell, Wilburton Public Schools
Katelynn Stodola, Wilburton Public Schools
Camber Westbrook, Wright City Public Schools
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.