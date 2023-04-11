April is Whole Health Month and a good time to ask yourself– What are you doing to support your health and well-being?
Whole Health is VA’s approach that focuses on self-care, skill building, and support. It centers around what matters to you, not what is the matter with you. This means your health team will get to know you as a person, before working with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
Your Whole Health Team at the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System is available to support your journey to better health and well-being by offering opportunities, classes, and resources to fit a variety of lifestyles and busy schedules.
One such resource is veterans First by Sofia Health, which is typically a paid service that offers virtual wellness classes to help people live whole health by providing convenient, easy, and quick Whole Health activities that can easily be incorporated into your day.
The Sofia Health platform provides access to a wide variety of live health and wellness classes for all who want to achieve a sustainable healthier and happier lifestyle. Virtual classes are available for all fitness levels. Take classes from work or from the comfort of your home.
Available classes include, but are not limited to Health & Wellness, Yoga & Mindful Movement, Tai chi & Qigong, and Meditation & Guided Rest.
Reported benefits of participating in activities that promote Whole Health include:
• Improved sleep, heart health, and focus
• Reduced stress, chronic pain, and inflammation
• Decreased anxiety, depression, and chronic fatigue
• Migraine relief and more!
Dr. Nathan Williams, whole health clinical director, along with Dr. Frederick Aziz, chief of physical medicine and rehabilitation, have been working together to promote this exciting opportunity to veterans and Caregivers at the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System.
“I would love to see our veterans and caregivers use this resource since it is very valuable,” said Williams. “We have a wonderful opportunity to spread awareness to this great resource that is being offered to our veterans to use for free, courtesy of the VA Rocky Mountain Network (VISN19 — Veterans Integrated Service Network). This is a wonderful opportunity for the veterans in our VISN to engage in healthy habits on a regular basis. It would typically be a costly program if purchased individually. Our Whole Health Team wants to encourage you to please share far and wide with the veterans and caregivers in your life who may benefit from this wonderful resource.”
To get started:
1. Visit veteransfirst.sofiahealth.com
2. Select register
3. Complete the form
Please allow up to 24 hours for your free subscription to be activated.
What are you waiting for? Try out Sofia Health today! If you are interested in other Whole Health opportunities, start the conversation with your health team about your needs and priorities to learn more about additional services offered to help you Live Whole Health.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.