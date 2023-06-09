WILBURTON — Eastern Oklahoma State College GEAR UP hosted Texas Instruments training for local partner schools held at Eastern Oklahoma State College (EOSC). EOSC’s GEAR UP grant brings in Texas Instrument coaches for a two-day training tailored to the teachers’ needs within the grant’s 32 schools.
Sessions included Math, Science, Data Collection and College and Career Readiness with Texas Instrument handhelds and additional equipment. Training is held three times a year to equip and grow the skills of teachers and administration.
These trainings are provided by Eastern Oklahoma State College’s 2017 GEAR UP (Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs) grant. GEAR UP is a federal initiative to increase the number of low-income students who enter and successfully transition into postsecondary education.
Eastern is in its fifth year of the $17 million grant, serving students, teachers, parents, and administrators in 40 partner schools in Southeast Oklahoma.
