WILBURTON — Eastern Oklahoma State College has announced its decision to maintain the current tuition rates for the upcoming academic year, marking the third consecutive year without a tuition increase.
With this commitment, Eastern reaffirms its dedication to providing accessible and affordable higher education opportunities to students across the region.
Eastern President Dr. Janet Wansick noted that over the past six years, Eastern has made considerable efforts to ensure that the cost of a college degree remains within reach for students. Eastern’s last tuition increase, a modest 4.3 percent, occurred during the 2020-2021 academic year. The current tuition and mandatory fee rate is $158.90 per credit hour.
“Our primary goal is to empower students to achieve their educational goals,” Wansick said. “We understand the financial challenges faced by many individuals, and by keeping tuition unchanged for the third year in a row, we hope to reduce students’ financial burden and make education more accessible. We are committed to supporting our students’ journeys and helping them reach their fullest potential.”
Eastern will also remove a $50 per semester fee for high school students taking concurrent classes. Wansick said the State of Oklahoma is now reimbursing institutions for the full amount of eligible concurrent courses and the fee is no longer required to cover the college’s expenses to teach the courses.
Concurrent enrollment allows high school juniors and seniors to earn college credit while still in high school. Seniors receive a tuition waiver for up to 18 credit hours, and high school juniors can receive up to nine credit hours tuition free.
Under Dr. Wansick’s leadership, Eastern has implemented numerous initiatives to support student success and enhance the overall college experience.
These efforts include expanding scholarship opportunities, investing in academic resources and housing facilities, and providing comprehensive support services.
By prioritizing these initiatives, Eastern aims to create a dynamic learning environment that empowers students to excel both academically and personally.
