Eastern students granted membership into Phi Theta Kappa posed together following their induction ceremony. Those inducted include (front row, left to right): Audrey Johnston, Brooklyn McNac, Keeley Johnson, Braelyn Blasengame, Audra Murrin, Kaci Ratliff, Attisyn Cypert, Kayelin Kindred, Khloe Hatcher, Olivia McCarter, (second row) Brittany Welch, Greenlee Wells, Makenzie Martin, Maggie Cato, Joslyn Gonzalez, Bailee Black, Hannah Garrison, Vanessa Ballestros, Jenny Carter, Julia Coats, Olivia Hauff, (back row) Brody Wallis, Brett Hoffman, Matthew Goodson, Tuff Trotter, AJ Brown, Jace Milburn, Derrick Engler, Ethan Shoemake, Michael Baker, Guilherme Siqueria