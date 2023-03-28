As diagnostic procedures become more sophisticated and the public’s awareness grows, more individuals will be accurately diagnosed at a younger age and an earlier stage of the disease.
Alzheimer’s disease is considered to be early in its onset, or starting point, if an individual is age 65 or younger when symptoms first appear.
Early-onset individuals may not necessarily be in the early stage of Alzheimer’s when diagnosed. Individuals with early-onset Alzheimer’s will experience similar symptoms as early-stage Alzheimer’s disease. Early-onset individuals may have a difficult time obtaining an accurate diagnosis due to the following:
Younger age and healthy appearance ruling out Alzheimer’s disease.
Attributing the early symptoms to stress.
Diagnosis of depression or another psychiatric illness.
Conflicting diagnosis from different health care professionals.
Contrary to popular belief Alzheimer’s disease is not just a disease of the elderly. Early-Onset Alzheimer’s disease accounts for up to 10% of Alzheimer’s cases and may strike persons in the 40’s or 50’s.
If you or someone you know has just been diagnosed with, or suspects Early-Onset Alzheimer’s disease and are 65 years of age or younger, help is just a phone call away.
Call 1-800-493-1411, and ask for the Early-Onset Coordinator. The Alzheimer’s Association Oklahoma/Arkansas Chapter, is located in Tulsa. They serve the KEDDO counties of Choctaw, Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, McCurtain, Pittsburg and Pushmataha.
All services of the Alzheimer’s Association are free. You can get a quarterly newsletter, find the nearest support group, and have access to other resources as they are developed to fight Alzheimer’s disease. They are there to help.
If you need Ombudsman services, or information on nursing homes or residential care facilities located in Southeastern Oklahoma, please call Renee Johnson or Shawnna Nixon, Ombudsman Supervisors, at the KEDDO Area Agency on Aging at 1-800-722-8180, or call (918) 465-2367.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.