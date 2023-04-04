McAlester, OK (74501)

Today

Windy with thunderstorms developing after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms developing after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%.