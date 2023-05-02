Members of the Downtown Tax Increment Finance Committee discussed proposed boundaries of a Downtown TIF District during the group’s Tuesday meeting at City Hall.
They also discussed whether to use sales tax revenues, ad valorem property tax revenues, or a combination of both to fund a Downtown TIF District.
They ultimately decided to hold off voting on the boundaries until the group’s next meeting. It’s set for 1:30 p.m. on June 6 in the Council Chambers at City Hall.
TIF Committee members may also decide at the June 6 meeting whether to utilize sales tax revenues, ad valorem property tax revenues or a combination of the two to provide funding for a Downtown TIF District.
McAlester Mayor John Browne serves as chairman of the group, with TIF Committee members representing entities that are recipients of sales tax and/or ad valorem revenues in Pittsburg County.
Browne opened the meeting by asking “Do we see a need or benefit” to having a Downtown TIF District?
Southeast Oklahoma Library System Executive Director Michael Hull, who is a TIF Committee member, said it could be beneficial.
“Anything that brings more people in,” Hull said, adding it could help support tourism.
Browne said he’s seen for himself how the Streetscapes project between S. Main Street and Second Street along Choctaw Avenue benefitted downtown McAlester, resulting in increased visitation and investments.
“It definitely got more people downtown,” Browne said.
He said other downtown events, such as the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival, also bring more people to downtown McAlester, with a notable increase in sales tax revenue when those events are held.
During the meeting, three separate proposals for the TIF District boundaries were discussed.
They included an area extending from the alley between Carl Albert Parkway and Choctaw Avenue on the north side to the alley between Wyandotte Avenue and Delaware Avenue to the south.
That proposal would also extend the Downtown TIF boundaries from the west side of South Main Street to the east side of Sixth Street.
A second proposal, called the Missouri boot proposal, would include the aforementioned boundaries — but extend the southern boundary to Comanche Avenue on the south side over to the Third Street boundary of Chadick Park to the east, which would take in more of a business area.
A third proposal would encompass the boundaries of the first proposal, but would extend the southern boundary to the canal that borders Chadick Park on the north.
McAlester City Manager Dave Andren said he will see that TIF Committee members get maps outlining the boundaries of all three proposals in time for the June meeting.
Three new at-large members attended their first meeting Tuesday as Downtown TIF Committee members: Evans McBride, of First National Bank and Trust; Sam Wampler, of Wampler’s Freedom Ford, and Ron Buckley, owner of the Chick-fil-A restaurant.
During the meeting, McBride said any downtown TIF plan should have built-in inflation protections.
He also asked for more information regarding sales tax numbers and organic ad valorem tax growth during previous years.
Browne said his information is that there is from 3% to 5% ad valorem tax growth organically every year.
McBride also said he wants to make sure any of the entities receiving ad valorem property tax revenues are not adversely affected by creation of a Downtown TIF District.
Regarding how funds could be used, Browne said he would like to see sales tax collections used for beautification and some infrastructure projects, while ad valorem property tax revenues could be used for “high-dollar” projects.
Only sales tax and property tax collections from within the boundaries of the TIF could be used for Downtown TIF District projects.
Browne said the TIF Committee can put a TIF District in place for up to 25 years, according to state law. He said he would feel more comfortable with a lower time period, such as for 15 years.
“If we set it for 15 years, that doesn’t mean we have to do it for 15 years,” Browne said. “The council can end it whenever it’s not working, he said, adding that he does not think that will be the case.
In addition to the aforementioned Downtown TIF Committee members, additional members and the entities they represent include:
• Michelle Fields, Pittsburg County assessor, for Pittsburg County. County Commission Chairman/District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers attended the Tuesday meeting on Fields’ behalf, since she had to be out-of-town due to a previously-scheduled meeting.
• Shelly Free, Kiamichi Technology Center. Raymond Wilson, who is director of KTC’s McAlester Campus, attended on Free’s behalf.
• Juli Montgomery, of the Pittsburg County Health Department/Oklahoma State Department of Health. Sharon Martin, of the Pittsburg County Health Department, attended on Montgomery’s behalf.
• Dewayne Hampton, a history teacher, represented the McAlester Planning and Zoning Commission.
• Dr. Robert Steeber, McAlester Public Schools. No one attended the Tuesday meeting representing McAlester Public Schools.
When and if the Downtown TIF Committee settles on a plan, it will be turned over to McAlester City Attorney John T. Hammons to devise it, the mayor said.
“We’ll make a decision on how we’re going to do it, then turn it over to the city attorney,” said Browne.
Any Downtown TIF plan would have to be approved by the McAlester City Council before it could go into effect.
