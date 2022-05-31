A competency trial for an Oklahoma death row inmate is scheduled to begin next year.
Wade Lay was set to be the first inmate executed in America in 2022 before a southeast Oklahoma district judge ordered a stay in December 2021.
District 18 Associate District Judge Tim Mills recently approved a scheduling order Lay’s attorneys and prosecutors agreed upon. The judge’s order states the trial “to determine the question of mental competency for execution pursuant to Title 22, Oklahoma Statutes §1005 is set for the court’s May 2023 jury trial docket.”
The trial date comes more than two months after District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan filed a petition asking for a competency inquiry of Lay — who was originally scheduled to be the first inmate executed this year in America on Jan. 6 at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.
Lay was convicted and sentenced to death for the 2004 shooting death of Tulsa-area bank security guard Kenneth Anderson.
Mills stated in his December 2021 ruling that “there is good reason to believe” Lay is not competent to be executed.
The judge also ruled that Oklahoma State Penitentiary Warden Jim Farris “abused his discretion in failing to call such fact to the attention of the District Attorney of Pittsburg County” and ordered the warden to notify the DA whose office “must immediately file” a petition stating Lay’s conviction, judgment, and that his sanity is in question.
Attorneys for Lay said they contacted Farris about the inmate’s mental health in October 2021 after a doctor concluded in September 2021, he “is not competent for execution.” The attorneys followed up a week later stating if a response was not received in regard to Farris initiating a competency proceeding, then attorneys would seek “judicial remedy.”
Oklahoma law states that if a warden has good reason to believe that a defendant sentenced to death “has become insane” then the warden must inform the district attorney where the inmate is situated and ask that the sanity of the inmate be examined with the court “at once” calling and impaneling a jury of 12 people.
The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals upheld Mills’ order in March after the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office appealed the ruling.
Attorneys for the AG argued for the Appeals Court to prohibit the order contending Mills “abused his discretion” when he ordered Farris to initiate the process in asking for a competency hearing and staying the execution of Lay in order for the proceedings to be held.
The AG’s office stated Lay was found competent to stand trial by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals with the decision affirmed by the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma and the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals.
OCCA ruled that Mills weighed the evidence presented to him when he decided that “Lay had met his burden of showing ‘good reason’ to believe he is incompetent to be executed.”
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
