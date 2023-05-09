Plans are moving forward for the first edition of the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival's outdoor concerts for 2023, with a trio of singer-songwriters set to perform at the opening event.
Rayland Baxter is headliner for the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival’s opening outdoor show, set for Saturday, May 13, in downtown McAlester.
Joining Baxter on the outdoor stage with sets of their own are Shawn Mullins and opening performer Will Hoge.
After-hours performers for the May 13 shows are Kyle Reid at Spaceship Earth and Kat Hasty at Downtown 312. They're to perform inside the venues after the shows on the outdoor stage are concluded.
Music on the outdoor stage is set to begin around 6 p.m. on Saturday. Once again the festival will be held along Choctaw Avenue between Third Street and Fifth Street, with entrance to the festival site at Fifth Street.
One thing that will be different for this year's opening spring show is there will be no extra afternoon activities in association with the festival.
Lynch said that’s because the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival did not want to conflict with daytime activities at the Italian Festival, which is set for Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13, this year.
Italian Festival organizers are not holding the Italian Festival on Sunday this year, so volunteers can spend time with their families on Mothers Day.
Once again this year, the outdoor stage shows will be presented free of charge to those attending to those. attending the event.
Lynch said artists for the May’s outdoor show are expected to have musicians with them.
Baxter performs with a band, Lynch said. Mullins is expected to perform with another musician and Hoge will perform with accompanying musicians, he said.
Lynch considers all three to be outstanding performers.
“Rayland Baxter’s a great singer-songwriter,” Lynch said.
Baxter, who lives and records in Nashville, Tennessee, released the album and single “If I Were A Butterfly,” in 2022, accompanied by a video of the song.
Mullins is known for his 1998 hit “Lullaby,” from his album, “Soul’s Core.” Another song, from the album, “Simmer,” also became a hit and is included on the soundtrack album to “Dawson’s Creek.”
Throughout his career, he’s recorded a number of other albums, in addition to the compilation release “The Essential Shawn Mullins.”
Lynch said those songs are known to many fans who listen to music from that time.
Hoge, who lives and records in Nashville, has released a number of albums, including “Tiny Little Movies” in 2020 and “Wings On My Shoes” in 2022.
“Will Hoge’s a seasoned vet,” said Lynch.
Although the shows are offered free of charge to those attending the festival, there is an option to get closer to the stage with a $10 pit pass. Some special packages are also available, said Lynch.
Food trucks and tents with drinks and beverages will be operating downtown for the outdoor event.
Plans call for the May 13 edition of the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival to be followed by shows on June 17 and July 22.
