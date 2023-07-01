Two years ago a group of music lovers sat around a table at Spaceship Earth Coffee and spoke of their dreams and hopes to bring something special to McAlester.
They envisioned a series of free concerts, with the aim of making McAlester a regional hub for live music.
Making McAlester a musical destination would hopefully follow.
Going into its third season, it looks as if the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival is achieving its goal.
What many figure will be its biggest show yet is set for July 22, with a powerhouse Red Dirt music lineup booked for another free concert on the festival’s outdoor stage in downtown McAlester.
It’ headlined by Red Dirt music legends Jason Boland & the Stragglers, with Cody Canada and the Departed. Kody West is also on the bill, along with the legendary Red Dirt Rangers.
After Hours shows include Early James and The Latest at Spaceship Earth Coffee and Wild the Coyote at Downtown 312.
Red Dirt Music Legend Jason Boland said he and his fellow Red Dirt music artists and friends are also excited about sharing the stage at the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival.
Boland also noted the tremendous effort that goes into launching a successful festival — and spoke about those who organize and put together the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival.
“I don’t know if there are ever enough festivals,” he said.
Boland said he’d been looking over previous Dancing Rabbit Music Festival lineups and felt impressed at those who’ve performed.
“They’ve worked really hard,” Boland said, referring to Blake Lynch, other Dancing Rabbit Music Association members and everyone who helps with the festival.
“I’m glad people are taking it on,” he said.
As the big July show approached, DRMA Board members shared their thoughts regarding how the festival is faring since its launch in May, 2021.
DRMF President Blake Lynch
“I’ve got some gray hairs figuring out how to manage it,” Lynch said. “I underestimated the amount of work it would take but I also underestimated the fun I would have, getting artists onstage we tried to book for a year.”
Sometimes those artists give a shout-out on stage to those who put on the festival, he noted.
“There’s a learning curve,” Lynch said. “We’re getting to learn how the music scene works. I used to laugh at movies when someone said ‘I’ll have my people talk to your people,”’ — but that’s pretty much how it works, he said.
It didn’t take long for the festival to expand beyond the May, June and July shows, with a fall edition added as wells as After Hours shows and a ticketed Spotlight Series.
DRMF shows in 2021 included artists the Dancing Rabbit Music Association wanted to feature from the outset, such as a couple of native Oklahomans who were drawing lots of national attention.
“We wanted to book John Fullbright; we wanted to book Parker Millsap,” Lynch said.
They also wanted variety.
“We decided to diversify between shows.” Lynch looked across his iPod and found some rock-oriented bands from his high school and college years.
“That’s how we ended up with Stroke 9, Flobots and hellogoodbye,” Lynch said, with the first two bands performing at the June 2022 show and hellogoodbye performing in June 2023.
To what does Lynch attribute the festival’s widespread appeal, drawing attendees from not only across Oklahoma, but also other states, including Arkansas, Texas and even North Carolina?
“The artists are definitely the primary draw,” Lynch said. Some festival-goers learn a favorite artist is playing at DRMF, that they couldn’t get to see anywhere else.
Another factor is making it an event to celebrate the community.
“This venue also gives you the option of if you want to check out and get a snack you can, or you can get close enough to tie the artist’s shoes,” Lynch said.
“We don’t want to see how many tickets we can sell. “We want to give you an experience.”
Josh Hass
“I believe it’s had the impact we hoped for,” Hass said of the DRMF. “We were able to build on it.”
Success of the DRMF came quicker than expected.
“I didn’t think we would be where we’re at so soon,” Hass said. “We’ve had lots of support from the community.”
He also cited the quality of performing artists.
“We’ve done a good job of finding bands with followings, which brings people to town and gives us a chance to show off our community,” Hass said.
He too is looking forward to the DMRF’s July edition.
“Everywhere I go, people are excited about the July show,” Hass said. “It’s the whole group. There’s a big Red Dirt following here.”
Adam Gronwald
Does Gronwald thinks the festival is achieving the group’s goal.
“I didn’t realize going in how important the sponsors would be,” he said. “We’re supported by our sponsors and our volunteers.
“It’s become what it’s become because of the concerted effort of the community behind it,” Gronwald said. “There are a few people on the board, but it couldn’t happen without the sponsors. That’s enabled us to spend more on talent.
“It’s a special thing how much local businesses and sponsors have jumped in. Any success is because of that.
“We’re on track for this year to be the best-attended ever,” Gronwald said.
Joey Clark
“McAlester is becoming a music hub for this part of the state,” said Clark. “People are appreciative they don’t have to drive to Tulsa or Oklahoma City to hear live music.”
Clark too, thinks the July 22 Red Dirt music show will be huge for the DRMF.
“It’s definitely got the most traction,” Clark said. “People are excited about it. I’m interested to see the turnout.
“It’s a good time,” said Clark. “Come out and enjoy the music and be a part of it. It’s fun.”
Jeremy Beaver
Beaver, of Spaceship Earth Coffee, books performers into Spaceship for the After Hours shows as well as special ticketed events.
“The After Hours shows are a good way way for people to get a closer-up, more intimate look at these artists,” Beaver said.
“I think McAlester is providing the best live music for a city our size in Oklahoma,” Beaver said, excluding artists at the Choctaw Casino in Durant.
“Nobody else comes close.”
